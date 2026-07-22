Interesting and Humour - page 3617

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The plant is called schizobasis




 

And this is the famous (maybe not all) Chinese lemongrass. In Latin, Schizandrachinensis



 
If a dish bites you back, it means it's fresh.
Chinese proverb
 
Sergey Golubev:
If a dish bites you back, it means it's fresh.
Chinese proverb.

:-)))

Everything is edible except the reflection of the moon in the water

 
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​Греф: технология блокчейн «взлетит» через 1,5 года
​Греф: технология блокчейн «взлетит» через 1,5 года
  • 2017.03.16
  • www.banki.ru
Массового внедрения технологии блокчейн можно ожидать через 1,5 года, заявил глава Сбербанка Герман Греф, выступая с лекцией для студентов МФТИ. «По оценке наших исследователей, примерно через 1,5 года основные технологические проблемы, которые мешают массовому внедрению этой технологии, будут решены. И взлет этой технологии через 1,5 года, а...
 
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Как создать идеальный интерфейс
Как создать идеальный интерфейс
  • 2017.03.16
  • Факультет психологии МГУ
  • nplus1.ru
Представьте себе, что вы дизайнер и разрабатываете интерфейс какого-нибудь интернет-приложения. Чем вам может помочь наука психология? Конечно, своими исследованиями, посвященными проблеме человеческого внимания и его роли в процессе восприятия информации. Можно ли заниматься веб-дизайном, ничего не зная об этих исследованиях? Можно, но скорее...
 
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Google запустила сервис для контроля за детьми
Google запустила сервис для контроля за детьми
  • 2017.03.16
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
Новый сервис позволяет отслеживать историю активности ребёнка при использовании мобильного устройства. Родители смогут просмотреть подробные отчёты о том, в каких приложениях их дети проводят больше всего времени. Кроме того, Family Link позволяет запретить скачивание любых программ из магазина Google Play. Для того чтобы загрузить какое-либо...
 
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Всех владельцев SIM-карт планируется в обязательном порядке идентифицировать
Всех владельцев SIM-карт планируется в обязательном порядке идентифицировать
  • 2017.03.16
  • Денис Яковлев
  • life.ru
Соответствующие поправки в законы "Об информации", "О связи" и Кодекс об административных правонарушениях подготовили Медиакоммуникационный союз и Роскомнадзор, утверждают "Известия". Несмотря на то что услуги связи можно оказывать только по договору с абонентом, документы разрешается оформить на юридическое лицо или ИП. Корпоративные клиенты...
 
Aleksey Levashov:
About learning the Russian language...

Here are pictures from a Japanese Russian language textbook.

Apparently, the Japanese believe that casual dialogue between Russians can look like this.







It seems that all foreign countries think that Russians without vodka is unbelievable. :)
[Deleted]  
Goose:
...alex joustasu:
- antitentura, come out...
- come out, you sneaky coward...
...XXX : read between the lines...
...music : in between the lines...

Do you know how backwards Koschei the Immortal would be?

Jeschok Yintremseb.

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