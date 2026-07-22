Interesting and Humour - page 3617
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The plant is called schizobasis
And this is the famous (maybe not all) Chinese lemongrass. In Latin, Schizandrachinensis
Chinese proverb
If a dish bites you back, it means it's fresh.
Chinese proverb.
:-)))
Everything is edible except the reflection of the moon in the water
About learning the Russian language...
Here are pictures from a Japanese Russian language textbook.
Apparently, the Japanese believe that casual dialogue between Russians can look like this.
It seems that all foreign countries think that Russians without vodka is unbelievable. :)
...alex joustasu:
- antitentura, come out...
- come out, you sneaky coward...
...XXX : read between the lines...
...music : in between the lines...
Do you know how backwards Koschei the Immortal would be?
Jeschok Yintremseb.