Interesting and Humour - page 945
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Don't talk to me, I won't go to the bathhouse with you...
What are you talking about?
I won't take you to the bathhouse, you've got nothing to talk about.
It's all about Putin or the United Russia.
You've become boring and resentful.
It seems that they are not doing it today the way they will be doing it 20 years from now, and 20 years ago they were not doing it today.
Nothing of the sort, I mean what you're talking about is clear and well-known, I mean something else, the films have lost their soul, gone is the quality of describing elusive but perceptible details, actors screw on schedule without getting into the image, selling just facial expressions and emotions.
The soul has not disappeared, it has remained, you just don't understand it now. The artist puts at least a drop of soul into every creation, without it nothing can be done.
That's what I heard from my grandparents: "Are your films stupid?"
They did not laugh at it or watch it, they were not interested in it, it was not their time.
Life on a meteorite
You read the Russian news in the morning: officials deny owning real estate in Miami, prosecutor's office blocked a "childfree" group in a social network,
The group is a group in which participants discuss their own reluctance to have children (why such a group is needed at all is unclear. I, for example, don't want to eat onion salad for lunch,
Should I start a group about it too?), a meteorite fell on Chelyabinsk.
I'm watching endless videos on YouTube, pictures of grey snow, smouldering chimneys of factories, half-abandoned construction sites, with broken windows from the falling meteorite,
ramshackle five-storey buildings with broken windows from the summer, children swearing (fuck you, Serega, fuck you!), adults swearing.
I'm trying to see it all through the eyes of someone from Australia or at least through the eyes of a European. For him, these phone and DVR footage are reports,
about life on a meteorite. Somewhere out there, on a flying block of ice and iron, amidst grey snow and radioactive dust, are strange people
who drunkenly jump out the windows of five-storey blocks, smash each other's faces in blood and vote for Zhirinovsky.
The ice block and the strange people living on it represent a strange asteroidal danger.
"Companies in Chelyabinsk have started overcharging for window installation". "Chelyabinsk residents have broken out windows in houses in the hope of compensation".
Strange people living on a meteorite.
(from) leavingornot
Ural Armageddon:
http://www.echo.msk.ru/blog/grymoff/1012654-echo/
Two and a half hours to go
http://www.ustream.tv/nasajpl2