Interesting and Humour - page 1288

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Contender:

An anachronism, then.

russki my ni radna language
 
Contender:
The excavator has caught on :)

There are Uzbeks pedalling there.)

Shit, I wrote it down and got scared. They might adopt it :)

 

Good night


 
Mischek:

Towards Friday

Potapitch, when are you going to write the rules for me, so I can amuse people without g.)
 
zfs:
Potapitch, when are you going to write the rules for me, so I can amuse people without g.)
The rules of taste are utopia.)
 
Mischek:
The rules of taste are utopia )
Your own utopia, you were against something there, I want to laugh and rejoice with everyone else and you forbade me).
 
zfs:
Your utopia, you were against something there, I want to laugh and rejoice with everyone and you banned me).

And you don't listen to me )

just don't flood the thread with reposts from petsushki.ru and the like, please

 
 
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