Interesting and Humour - page 1288
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An anachronism, then.
The excavator has caught on :)
There are Uzbeks pedalling there.)
Shit, I wrote it down and got scared. They might adopt it :)
Good night
Towards Friday
Potapitch, when are you going to write the rules for me, so I can amuse people without g.)
The rules of taste are utopia )
Your utopia, you were against something there, I want to laugh and rejoice with everyone and you banned me).
And you don't listen to me )
just don't flood the thread with reposts from petsushki.ru and the like, please