Interesting and Humour - page 4276
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friends, what's the gangster/mafia motive to look at ?
Approval of new gas tariffs from 1 June.
Approval of new gas tariffs from 1 June.
)) Uh-huh, and petrol prices too. Also the utility bills for the last six months. Very refreshing.
friends, what's the gangster/mafia motif to watch ?
Yeah, mate, thanks...
Approval of new gas tariffs from 1 June.
Ha, ha, this is politics !
What are the authorities looking at?
The digital world through the eyes of Pavel Kuczynski
A problem for inquiring minds.
Given: D = 5.
Find the numerical values of all letters. Good luck!
If you're a millionaire, you should hire guards to stop people in masks from attacking you.
A millionaire is literally someone who has a few million quid, or even roubles. This is not the kind of money that pays for normal security and not the level of business at which fiddling with security guards will not stifle your core business.
A millionaire is literally someone who has a few million quid, or even roubles. This is not the kind of money that pays for normal security and not the level of business at which fiddling with security does not stifle your core business.
With a few million roubles, maybe.... but with a few million quid, there is enough money for security.
And if you have a few million roubles living in a mansion, it wouldn't hurt to have a video surveillance system around the perimeter and look into the cameras before you open the door to someone you don't know.
A problem for inquiring minds.
Given: D = 5.
Find the numerical values of all letters. Good luck!
Solved it in 10 minutes. The main thing is to find the number system.