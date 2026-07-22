Interesting and Humour - page 661
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sharks have taken up residence in flooded New York
That's it ((
The Day After Tomorrow 2 feature film
Very little water.... I expected more....
Fools don't see that the best cataclysms came when they threw bombs at Iraq, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Libya.....
I hope that when Iran is attacked, the Satanic Pentagon will be in Alaska...
As they say in Serbia, "Columbe, you and your curiosity ! "
Very little water.... I expected more....
Fools don't see that the best cataclysms came when they threw bombs at Iraq, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Libya.....
I hope that when Iran is attacked, the Satanic Pentagon will be in Alaska...
As they say in Serbia, "Columbe, you and your curiosity! "
It's a bummer, of course, but I'll post it nonetheless: