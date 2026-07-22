Interesting and Humour - page 661

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Mischek:

That's it ((

The Day After Tomorrow 2 feature film
 
C-4:
The Day After Tomorrow 2 feature film
Hello, Cap.
 

Very little water.... I expected more....

Fools don't see that the best cataclysms came when they threw bombs at Iraq, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Libya.....

I hope that when Iran is attacked, the Satanic Pentagon will be in Alaska...

As they say in Serbia, "Columbe, you and your curiosity ! "

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Manov:

Very little water.... I expected more....

Fools don't see that the best cataclysms came when they threw bombs at Iraq, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Libya.....

I hope that when Iran is attacked, the Satanic Pentagon will be in Alaska...

As they say in Serbia, "Columbe, you and your curiosity! "

You're a fool, aren't you?
 
 
 

It's a bummer, of course, but I'll post it nonetheless:


 


 
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