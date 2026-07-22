Interesting and Humour - page 3524
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At this picture - a thousand likes on Facebook, and I (and judging by the comments - not only me) - do not understand what's the point ... What's the point?
Isn't it an advertisement for Apple products?
It looks like a hidden Apple ad ;-) like if you don't have an Apple product, you're headless.
There was this genius marketing phrase
The Beetle is your second car !
and then the Beetle's sales went up in the US.
That is, everyone understood that if you drive a Beetle, it means you have another car in the garage - a huge, shiny chic with big beautiful chrome parts, consuming 20-25 litres per 100 litres.
A backlash for google marketers
I have an android - I've already bought an Aplle and even bit into it - I'm bored.
Conclusion: it's sour at a great price - like I certainly have an iPad at home, but I walk around with an android device - at a normal adequate price
If it's about slogans ... I found them here (selectively):
"Ritter Sport" German chocolate bars.
- Praktisch. Quadratisch. Gut. (praktisch, quadratisch, gut)
Nestle Classic for men
- Brutal man's truth.
Lada cars
- Lada. The key to Russia's roads.
IS Mechanics computers.
- Little grey buzzing boxes.
Don't bother, it's all there, it's all in the hat!,,,,,,,.,, Jewish Christmas rebus ....
You can read it from right to left or left to right.
Don't bother, it's all there, it's all in the hat!,,,,,,,.,,, Jewish Christmas rebus ....
You can read it from right to left or left to right.
This is what the cross on Mount Hoverla looks like now:
Isn't it an advertisement for Apple products?
It looks like a hidden Apple ad ;-) like if you don't have an Apple product, you're headless.
There was this genius marketing phrase
The Beetle is your second car !
and after that in the US sales of the Beetle went up.
That is, everyone understood that if you drive a Beetle, it means you have another car in the garage - a huge, shiny chic with large beautiful chrome parts that consumes 20-25 litres per 100 cars.
A backlash for google marketers
I have an android - I've already bought an Aplle and even bit into it - boring.
Conclusion: It's sour at a great price - like I certainly have an iPad at home, but I walk around with an android device - at a normal adequate price.