Interesting and Humour - page 1601
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From the beginning of the wave, to the end of the wave on the main TF. The task is to deploy this wave to waves of smaller TFs with a condition of not less than 140 bars!!!"!
I'm gonna pump some more. Really, guys. - I see it! I can see how to count the waves.
:-)
I had a cat, he was very clever. He caught mice and he caught them well. And he taught himself. A dog has to be trained and taught everything.
The cat was very loyal. If you go for a walk in the country, he'll go with you. He was left alone at the cottage and always waited for his owners to come. One day my parents were late and could only come in the evening, they usually came in the morning. He sat on the porch all day waiting. All the neighbours were surprised, they had never seen such a loyal cat.
He never woke anyone up on the weekends. He was waiting for a man to wake up, and then came over purring and greeting him tenderly.
Cats can be very clever.
:-)
http://youtu.be/4snQEvwjOag
Greedy beef, empty chocolate
You can't hit an animal.
I'm not greedy, but you can't climb on tables!
I found the picture on Google ... (the text on it is not mine, but had already been written before):
The cat was very loyal. If you go for a walk in the countryside, he will go with you.
Cats can be very clever.
I have a cat like that in the suburbs now. He can be anywhere, but when I arrive, he's sure to come and follow me like a dog. When you dig, he can lie down next to me and watch. When the kids finally get him, he crosses the boundary and lies down a metre away in the neighbour's vegetable garden (we don't let the kids follow the cat into the neighbour's vegetable garden)