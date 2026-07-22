Interesting and Humour - page 4085
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))))
OK, I forgive you. Just don't lie anymore and read the post ten times before you reply. No less!
So it was you who started replying to Andrew's post, which was not to you, but to the second person who posted this fake.
You have begun to claim that you are the one who knows exactly what the Deputy Minister who allegedly said the phrase written in that fake picture meant. Andrey was not responding to the fake picture to you. You started your provocative discussion with the aim of getting the interlocutor off - pure trolling with an attempt to get the interlocutor banned.
Anyway, I'm forced to stop posting fakes for this reason:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
Any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual showdown and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
watching TV or with the computer... and farts once in a while...
-That means he is happy with you!
Eh... :(
When the mql4.com forum was up to date, there was a topic called "Humor". Since it became too big, I suggested the moderator to open a new topic "Humor", but it shouldn't be called "Humor", but "Interesting & Humor". For I want to sometimes and interesting finds to share. And the moderator answered me: "And who prevents you? Go ahead and create it. :)". I created it. The topic was really both interesting and humorous. It also inherited it here. But now it's kind of boring - no matter how you open it, it's a bit of an argument here and there. It's boring and sad too :(
- I had a 10cm wide window sill made by you, it needs to be changed.
- What happened to the window sill?
- There's nothing wrong with it. We should get a wider window sill. The cat's going down.
As a former window man, including the fitter, I do not see anything funny, because when I did the measurements, I asked the size of the necessary window sill, 150 for small pots, 200 for large, 250 for a cat, there was a case that a compound window sill was made for a fat cat, where the size of the cat was 400 mm wide.
As a former window man, including a fitter, I do not see anything funny in it, because when I was measuring, I asked for the necessary window sill, 150 for small pots, 200 for large, 250 for a cat, there was a case where a compound window sill was made for a fat cat, where the cat was 400 mm wide.
there you go -- clarification already -- it turns out he didn't mean what he said, he didn't mean what he said, and he was misunderstood.
you, don't lose your form -- keep generating another nonsense -- politics has been banned, it's hard for you to find a reason to jump out of your trousers now.
p.s. not in dialogue, so it's like pounding on a rail for me to answer.
On a related subject:
Fools don't write the law.
If it is written, it is not read.
If it is read, it is not understood.
If understood, then misunderstood.
The wife?
Wife?
The mistress, after meeting the wife