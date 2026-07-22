Interesting and Humour - page 482

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moskitman:

Faggots. they have invaded the planet! ©Reva

What's there to prove now that the recorder hasn't been taken away?

Should they have taken it? Maybe they should have just shot him and burned the car?
 
Mischek:
Should they have taken the car? Maybe they should have just shot and burned the car?
Yeah, they'll get away with it.
 
 
 
 
[Deleted]  
The 15-year-old son comes home with a half-drunk homeless woman of indeterminate age:
- Mum, dad, meet Stepanida, my fiancée. She's eight months pregnant and will be staying with us!
Pause:
- I was joking!
- Oh, son, you're such a joker!
- ... You're kidding, her name is Tanya!
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Dmitry Anatolyevich with a visit to Kamchatka. Welcome, Barin. Thank you for not killing him.

It's awful, not caring about people at all.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Very cool stuff, too bad the screen resolution isn't FullHD.
 
peripatetikos:
It's appalling, not caring about people at all.

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