Interesting and Humour - page 482
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Faggots. they have invaded the planet! ©Reva
What's there to prove now that the recorder hasn't been taken away?
Should they have taken the car? Maybe they should have just shot and burned the car?
- Mum, dad, meet Stepanida, my fiancée. She's eight months pregnant and will be staying with us!
Pause:
- I was joking!
- Oh, son, you're such a joker!
- ... You're kidding, her name is Tanya!
Dmitry Anatolyevich with a visit to Kamchatka. Welcome, Barin. Thank you for not killing him.
It's appalling, not caring about people at all.