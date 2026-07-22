Interesting and Humour - page 3541

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Evgeny Belyaev:
Who is it? Cristiano Ronaldo or Miranchuk?
At least a pensioner :) If you mean the langa video. If you play it all day long, you can play it team by team - the rule is that the first team to lose langa is on the ground.
 
...story download...
...vegan : kiss of death...
...de monster : if you die again, I'll kill you...
...how to register him, how he closes them...
...most floral...
 
 

Great! I love this kind of thing!

Шикарная резьба по дереву
Шикарная резьба по дереву
  • fishki.net
Резьба по дереву известна с древнейших времен и многие резчики достигли в этом искусстве абсолютного совершенства. Представляем подборку красоты для восторгов и наслаждения.
[Deleted]  
Server Muradasilov:

Great! I love this kind of thing!

What's stopping you from getting your hands on a "do_lo_to" and finishing a figurine?
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
What's stopping you from taking a "doloto" in your hand and finishing a figurine?
I don't have that talent, not everyone has it.)
 
Alexander Laur:

Why, it's tolerant!

What kind of nonsense is that?

There was no music in the 6th century AD?

And why does a taxi driver in Berlin speak Russian when an Arab in Berlin addresses him in German? Is it so that the Arab can't understand him and doesn't get beaten up for insulting him?

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
What prevents you from taking a "doloto" in your hands and finishing a figurine?
Some things I like if they're on sale and not overpriced.
 
 

into the microwave for a minute and a half


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