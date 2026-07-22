Interesting and Humour - page 3541
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Who is it? Cristiano Ronaldo or Miranchuk?
...vegan : kiss of death...
...de monster : if you die again, I'll kill you...
...how to register him, how he closes them...
...most floral...
Great! I love this kind of thing!
Great! I love this kind of thing!
What's stopping you from taking a "doloto" in your hand and finishing a figurine?
Why, it's tolerant!
What kind of nonsense is that?
There was no music in the 6th century AD?
And why does a taxi driver in Berlin speak Russian when an Arab in Berlin addresses him in German? Is it so that the Arab can't understand him and doesn't get beaten up for insulting him?
What prevents you from taking a "doloto" in your hands and finishing a figurine?
into the microwave for a minute and a half