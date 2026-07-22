Interesting and Humour - page 1202
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJiZ0j2pVrA&feature=youtube_gdata_player
So why link when you can just embed it?
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
The canary costume killed to death, I would even say pissed to death.
For some reason it reminded me of Eyes Wide Shut.
The column "Guess the country from the picture" is on:
Most likely France. Maybe Italy (Ligurian coast).
I haven't seen such water on sale in Russia.
So why link when you can just embed it?
Interesting markings
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":