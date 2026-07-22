Interesting and Humour - page 1202

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zfs:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJiZ0j2pVrA&feature=youtube_gdata_player

So why link when you can just embed it?

 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":

 
 
moskitman:

The canary costume killed to death, I would even say pissed to death.

For some reason it reminded me of Eyes Wide Shut.

I was on a tear myself, we were all asleep and laughing all over the house.)
 
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
 
moskitman:
The column "Guess the country from the picture" is on:

Most likely France. Maybe Italy (Ligurian coast).

I haven't seen such water on sale in Russia.

 
moskitman:

So why link when you can just embed it?

and wrote that the link is wrong, I dunno)
 

Interesting markings

 
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


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