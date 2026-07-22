Interesting and Humour - page 4846
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Sorry, how old are you? A lot of people had a radio in the towns after WWII, I still remember gymnastics on the radio)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojbwKw4UEPE
If on the radio, I still remember KOAP.
No, I don't remember that programme, but morning gymnastics was my wake-up call, I won't soon forget)
When I was a kid, TVs (b/w) were hard to come by. Some still had 8" screens and water-cooled water lenses. Everyone had a radio, though. And some even had reel-to-reel tape recorders.
"Tough childhood, wooden toys nailed to the floor."
"If I hadn't been a boy, I wouldn't have had anything to play with at all."
No, I don't remember that programme, but morning gymnastics was my wake-up call, I won't soon forget)
But I opened up about COAP, and it was hilarious - they poured me soup or borscht, I hated it, they told me that 'until you eat it, you can't leave the table'.
I sat there ... and then it's the FAC ... I'd just sit in the kitchen without the soup and listen ...
When I was a kid, TVs (b/w) were hard to come by. Some still had 8" screens and water-cooled water lenses. Everyone had a radio, though. And some even had reel-to-reel tape recorders.
"Tough childhood, wooden toys nailed to the floor."
"If I wasn't a boy, I'd have nothing to play with."
When I was a kid, there were two TVs across the street. The TV broadcast was from a broadcasting station in Riga. There was solid snow on the screen and sometimes there were images. There was a solid effect of what you saw).
There were movies in cinemas. For example "Chapaev" and "The Pigress and the Shepherd", about Lenin and about the war.
"Tough childhood, wooden toys nailed to the floor."
We used to say: "Tough childhood, wooden toys, splintered lips").
I don't remember Gymnastics.
But I discovered the COAP, and it was hilarious - they poured me soup or borscht, I hated it, they told me that "until you eat it, you can't leave the table".
I sat there ... and then - COAP ... I just sat in the kitchen without soup and listened ...
And the semolina with the crust and the nauseating smell, mmm, makes me nauseous again when I think of it)
Yeah, happy Soviet childhood; Cossack bandits, scooters on bearings, neighbour's windows smashed by a football ball )
And now it's a pity for the kids, they can't even play and communicate via messenger (
Does anyone rememberthis thing?)