Interesting and Humour - page 4846

New comment
 
VVT:

Sorry, how old are you? A lot of people had a radio in the towns after WWII, I still remember gymnastics on the radio)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojbwKw4UEPE
If on the radio, I still remember the COAP.
 
Sergey Golubev:
If on the radio, I still remember KOAP.

No, I don't remember that programme, but morning gymnastics was my wake-up call, I won't soon forget)

 

When I was a kid, TVs (b/w) were hard to come by. Some still had 8" screens and water-cooled water lenses. Everyone had a radio, though. And some even had reel-to-reel tape recorders.

"Tough childhood, wooden toys nailed to the floor."

"If I hadn't been a boy, I wouldn't have had anything to play with at all."

 
VVT:

No, I don't remember that programme, but morning gymnastics was my wake-up call, I won't soon forget)

I don't remember the gymnastics.
But I opened up about COAP, and it was hilarious - they poured me soup or borscht, I hated it, they told me that 'until you eat it, you can't leave the table'.
I sat there ... and then it's the FAC ... I'd just sit in the kitchen without the soup and listen ...
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

When I was a kid, TVs (b/w) were hard to come by. Some still had 8" screens and water-cooled water lenses. Everyone had a radio, though. And some even had reel-to-reel tape recorders.

"Tough childhood, wooden toys nailed to the floor."

"If I wasn't a boy, I'd have nothing to play with."

When I was a kid, there were two TVs across the street. The TV broadcast was from a broadcasting station in Riga. There was solid snow on the screen and sometimes there were images. There was a solid effect of what you saw).

There were movies in cinemas. For example "Chapaev" and "The Pigress and the Shepherd", about Lenin and about the war.

[Deleted]  
I see that the forum is full of gentlemen of a respectable age, not green kids.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

"Tough childhood, wooden toys nailed to the floor."

We used to say: "Tough childhood, wooden toys, splintered lips").

Sergey Golubev:
I don't remember Gymnastics.
But I discovered the COAP, and it was hilarious - they poured me soup or borscht, I hated it, they told me that "until you eat it, you can't leave the table".
I sat there ... and then - COAP ... I just sat in the kitchen without soup and listened ...

And the semolina with the crust and the nauseating smell, mmm, makes me nauseous again when I think of it)

Yeah, happy Soviet childhood; Cossack bandits, scooters on bearings, neighbour's windows smashed by a football ball )

And now it's a pity for the kids, they can't even play and communicate via messenger (

 
In my childhood (post-war years) there was a radio, but there were no televisions. My strongest impressions were of the trophy films. First place, of course, was Tarzan. The kids made a scavenger hunt at the cinema box-office. Some rocked a boy and threw him over the crowd's heads and he made his way over their heads closer to the box office window. They went to see Tarzan several times and then climbed trees in the nearby young forest, built huts there and made guttural shrieks as Tarzan did.
 

Does anyone rememberthis thing?)

a

 
Perforated cards are two hundred years old - used for looms.
1...483948404841484248434844484548464847484848494850485148524853...4979
New comment