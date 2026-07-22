Interesting and Humour - page 1886
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A bucket of ichobli
¶ and he proudly shows off his catch ¶
¶ Ichoblah says wife ¶
Japan's Torobo-kun robot has passed standardized entrance exams allowing it to study at 70 per cent of the country's private universities, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Thursday.
The results allow the robot to study at 403 out of 579 private universities
-------------------------------------------------------
Cool of course, but so far so good. Exams are standardisation.
Japan's Torobo-kun robot has passed standardized entrance exams allowing it to study at 70 per cent of the country's private universities, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Thursday.
The results allow the robot to study at 403 out of 579 private universities
-------------------------------------------------------
Cool of course, but so far so good. Exams are standardisation.
victims of photoshop advertising
victims of photoshop advertising
Japan's Torobo-kun robot has passed standardized entrance exams allowing it to study at 70 per cent of the country's private universities, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported Thursday.
The results allow the robot to study at 403 out of 579 private universities
-------------------------------------------------------
Cool of course, but so far so good. Exams are standardisation.
You don't have to. I have a kid who can twist his limbs so easily that no photoshop can do it.
http://www.photosight.ru/photos/5331404/
http://www.photosight.ru/photos/5320169/