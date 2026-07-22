Interesting and Humour - page 1158
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I haven't written an opus about this bank yet. I'm sorry to say I'm repulsed by them. Although... ...maybe I could go there too...
Have you seen the news on the first Finnish channel? Geez.
No, I haven't... We have Polish and Lithuanian channels ... :) I'm not from St. Petersburg ... although I lived there for a long time ... worked in an office across from Aurora ... I remember a good canteen next to the Big House ...
The Finns ... well ... even though it was always easy ... but ...
Do you want to watch it? But it's... really scary news.
such things
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=bVW1RnuR_zM#
such things
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=bVW1RnuR_zM#
In Senegal, a gendarme stopped us, found out we were from Russia, and immediately started talking about the Navalny trial. Avoiding a background check
Saneeek, where are you?
Look what the boys are building in your neighbourhood.)
Saneeek, where are you?
Look what the boys are building in your neighbourhood.)