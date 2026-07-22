Interesting and Humour - page 3080

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Moscow State University has learned how to solve supercomputer-level problems on ordinary personal computers >>>

Группа физиков из Научно-исследовательского института ядерной физики МГУ научилась на простом персональном компьютере проводить расчеты сложных уравнений квантовой механики, для которых на Западе используются мощные суперкомпьютеры. При этом персональный компьютер справляется с задачей быстрее. Статья, рассказывающая о результатах работы, была опубликована в последнем номере журнала Computer Physics Communications. 

В МГУ научились решать задачи уровня суперкомпьютеров на обычных персональных ПК
В МГУ научились решать задачи уровня суперкомпьютеров на обычных персональных ПК
  • sdelanounas.ru
Группа физиков из Научно-исследовательского института ядерной физики МГУ научилась на простом персональном компьютере проводить расчеты сложных уравнений квантовой механики, для которых на Западе используются мощные суперкомпьютеры. При этом персональный компьютер справляется с задачей быстрее. Статья, рассказывающая о результатах работы, была...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
the tricky part is the tricky part.)

Yeah, well...

They invented the internet so they don't have to carry 5.25" floppy disks from office to office - good for them...

Our people wrote software that makes the most expensive computers just expensive hardware - ...

Whatever it takes to spit on Russia...

 
Alexey Viktorov:

It has just been announced that scientists at the National Supercomputer Centre in Guangzhou and a laboratory in Oak Ridge have started scrapping their supercomputers.

Eyewitnesses claim the scientists are reading a journal article, crying and drinking vodka....

 
 

A reminder that the thick blue is the balance and the thin green is the means.

It's not photoshopped!

 
Дмитрий:

It has just been announced that scientists at the National Supercomputer Centre in Guangzhou and a laboratory in Oak Ridge have begun scrapping their supercomputers.

Eyewitnesses claim the scientists are reading a journal article, crying and drinking vodka....

Nah, it's even cooler than that. Russian scientists have learned to solve NP-complete problems on personal computers.
[Deleted]  
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Nah, it's even cooler than that. Russian scientists have learned how to solve NP-complete problems on personal computers.
 
happy russian day
 
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