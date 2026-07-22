Interesting and Humour - page 3080
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Moscow State University has learned how to solve supercomputer-level problems on ordinary personal computers >>>
Группа физиков из Научно-исследовательского института ядерной физики МГУ научилась на простом персональном компьютере проводить расчеты сложных уравнений квантовой механики, для которых на Западе используются мощные суперкомпьютеры. При этом персональный компьютер справляется с задачей быстрее. Статья, рассказывающая о результатах работы, была опубликована в последнем номере журнала Computer Physics Communications.
Moscow State University has learned how to solve supercomputer-level problems on ordinary personal computers >>>
the tricky part is the tricky part.)
Yeah, well...
They invented the internet so they don't have to carry 5.25" floppy disks from office to office - good for them...
Our people wrote software that makes the most expensive computers just expensive hardware - ...
Whatever it takes to spit on Russia...
It has just been announced that scientists at the National Supercomputer Centre in Guangzhou and a laboratory in Oak Ridge have started scrapping their supercomputers.
Eyewitnesses claim the scientists are reading a journal article, crying and drinking vodka....
A reminder that the thick blue is the balance and the thin green is the means.
It's not photoshopped!
It has just been announced that scientists at the National Supercomputer Centre in Guangzhou and a laboratory in Oak Ridge have begun scrapping their supercomputers.
Eyewitnesses claim the scientists are reading a journal article, crying and drinking vodka....
Nah, it's even cooler than that. Russian scientists have learned how to solve NP-complete problems on personal computers.