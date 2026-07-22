Interesting and Humour - page 3240
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Good morning
MORNING!
1. that's what I'm talking about. The designations could have been in a different sequence.
For example, also like this (added second option - green line):
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The thing is, it might as well have been six notes. This would not affect the frequencies of the elements of the chorus in any way.
In the example below there are 6 basic and 6 derivatives (#):
//---
A description of the octave system can be found here: Octave System >>> There is a table of frequencies from the sub-octave to the sixth octave and a formula which can be used to calculate the frequency using the step order number.
2. experimentally found the frequency increase factor of each step (previous frequency * 1.05946265), orienting on La-note of the first octave (440 Hz):
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Archive with Excel-book can be downloaded below.
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So the only answer for myself so far is:
3. I can only see that it is much easier to navigate with these symbols on the keys and fingerboards. You can see where the next octave begins. That is, all the C notes in each octave have three derivatives of the preceding octave in front of them, and two derivatives of the current octave after them. The note E without a derivative is a kind of separator or marker within the octave. After the C note, there are two derivatives, and after the Mi note, there are three derivatives.
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When playing quickly, this system of notation helps a lot in navigating around the instrument. It is difficult to imagine how a musician could orientate himself if each note had a derivative (see figure below). Then perhaps the keys would have to be made of more than two colours. But then the eyes would be very much a ripple. ))
1. That was not the question.
2. k = Root of the 12th power of 2. 12 times and the frequency doubles, you get the same note of a different octave.
3. There are other instruments in the world besides the phono where there are no coloured keys, but the notes are the same.
Here was the idea
...
Here was an idea.
You could take any harmony as a reference. You could even make it 24 steps instead of 12. That's just the way it was once taken (12 steps), and that's how it went from there.
A phono has a 12-step scale and there is also a 17-step scale(tar). These frequency intervals are just technical marks, a customary convention, so that it is possible to make musical notation and to communicate with musicians in one language.
You can use any harmony as a reference. You could even make it 24 steps instead of 12. This is just the way it was once decided (12 steps), and that's how it went from there.
A phono has a 12-step scale and there is also a 17-step scale(tar). These frequency intervals are just technical markers, adopted convention, so that it was possible to make musical notation and to communicate to musicians in one language.
They just decided that there would be half a tone between E and F, and a whole tone between D and E? And they just decided that these keys would be white and these would be black? There are doubts about it, everything makes sense, but not always known. If the question was only about recording and musicians communicating, it would be easier and clearer if the notes were evenly spaced.
That's what I'm talking about. The designations could have been in a different sequence.
For example, also like this (added second option - green line):
//---
The point is that it could just as well have been six notes. This would not affect the frequencies of the elements of the chorus in any way.
In the example below there are 6 basic and 6 derivatives (#):
//---
You can find a description of the octave system here: Octave System >>> There is a table of frequencies from the sub-octave to the sixth octave and a formula that can be used to calculate the frequency by the step number.
Experimentally I found frequency ratio of each step (previous frequency * 1.05946265), orienting on La-note of the first octave (440 Hz):
//---
Archive with Excel book can be downloaded below.
//---
So the only answer for myself so far:
I see only in the fact, that it is much easier to orientate with such designations on keys and fingerboards. You can see where the next octave begins. In other words, all the C notes in each octave have three derivatives of the previous octave in front of them, and two derivatives of the current octave after them. The note E without a derivative is a kind of separator or marker within the octave. After the C note, there are two derivatives, and after the Mi note, there are three derivatives.
//---
When playing quickly, this system of notation helps a lot in navigating around the instrument. It is difficult to imagine how a musician could orientate himself if each note had a derivative (see figure below). Then perhaps the keys would have to be made of more than two colours. But then the eyes would be very much a ripple. ))
Well, you poor bastards have racked your brains - why exactly this way and not the other way.
You can also start puzzling over why a machine is called a machine and not otherwise. Why robot is robot and not some other word?
Bath culture
In fact, very much do not want to be banned, well, firstly, a branch will be deprived of any but the discussion. You'd have to admit it would get really boring.
Bathing itself certainly clears the mind, the dross goes out, the brain gets new impulses, there even comes peace of mind.
Ballad of a Bathhouse
Did they just decide that there would be half a tone between E and F, and a whole tone between D and E? And just decided that these keys would be white and these would be black? There are doubts about that, everything makes sense, but not always known. If the question was only about recording and musicians communicating, it would be easier and clearer if the notes were evenly spaced.
There had to be something to stop at. Or should we have stuck with a lot of options and let everyone choose for themselves which system to follow? If people had done that in everything, the world would probably be a very different place now. It might have been better, I don't know. ))
Suit yourself, but for me it makes sense, as from the point of view of someone who has had 15 years of experience playing guitar every day and interacting with professional musicians in his own studio. Even on the harp you can sometimes see how the strings with the notes Do and E are highlighted in different colours to make it easier to navigate. But really, when you have mastered the instrument well enough you don't even have to look at it when playing. There are even blind musicians who master the instrument relying solely on their hearing.
But in any case, initially, of course, there could have been any sense. To tell you the truth, during all time of communication with many professional musicians I have never faced with such a question. Musicians, who teach music, just pay attention to this marking. You can see at a glance where the C and the E are.
You're breaking your head, why it has to be this way and not that way.
You can also start puzzling over why a car is called a car and not any other way. Why robot is robot and not some other word?
What do you poor thing think we're racking our brains about? The usual dialogue. At least I'm used to the subject and am interested in it. This guitarist (see video below), once visited me in the studio at the invitation of my friend Sergey Efimov (ex-drummer of "Cruise" band). One of the best guitarists in Russia is Dmitriy Chetregov.
Vivaldi