Interesting and Humour - page 2918

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:
Then I've got 28.)
Where's 28?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Where's 28?
right behind 27 )
 
By the way, the big triangle in the picture has no corners, so 2 less makes 26 )
 
Server Muradasilov:
I can see four triangles, the others do not have the same sides and have different areas, so the remaining triangles are not triangles at all ))
I can see 5 with one eye and my brain can make up the rest.)
 
Rorschach: EINSTEIN'S RIDDLE

Only people with IQ above 140 can solve it !
HOW MANY TRIANGLES DO YOU SEE IN THE PICTURE ?

7 triangles and 1 pyramid))) Mum... I'm a retard)))


 
Rorschach:
Our psychics are already calling
[Deleted]  
not when i'm mad ,,,,, i don't look for a logical problem i just pick up my guitar in my hands,,,,,,,,,, and in general panting treygolniks let's try it in the sky
 
 
It's spring, though
 
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