Interesting and Humour - page 2918
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Then I've got 28.)
Where's 28?
I can see four triangles, the others do not have the same sides and have different areas, so the remaining triangles are not triangles at all ))
Only people with IQ above 140 can solve it !
HOW MANY TRIANGLES DO YOU SEE IN THE PICTURE ?
7 triangles and 1 pyramid))) Mum... I'm a retard)))
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