Interesting and Humour - page 4684
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please advise how to start trading, i am a beginner
better to go to a factory! )))
Please advise how to start trading, I am a beginner
high art...
The famous Thai (Thailand) group is Lippa (anyone who has read about cockroaches from one of the threads is in the know).
no neck...
no neck...
Chivas fizz....
prolongation with weakening can lead to the beginning of a bad end....(not mine)
it's about coronavirus, if anything.
I read on RBC in a feed - UAE skyscraper on fire now, terrible event of course, but looks like a sci-fi movie
C programming language again the most popular among developers
TIOBE Software has published updated rating of programming languages popularity, formed on the basis of analysis of search queries statistics in Google, Google Blogs, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, MSN, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, Baidu and other Internet services.
In May's report, showing the dynamics of the professional community's interest in software development environments, the C programming language once again took the lead over Java, which had held the top spot for a relatively long time and moved to second place on the list. The third place is firmly held by Python.
As for the other programming languages on the list, R, Swift, Go, PL/SQL and Scratch showed good growth dynamics and a surge of interest from the interested audience during the year. Assembler, Perl and Objective-C were mentioned less frequently on the Internet.
It is important to note that the index generated by the company does not say which development environment is worse or better or in which language more lines of code are written. It only takes into account statistical information about the number of mentions of a programming language in search engines, social networks, popular discussion sites, sites of recruiting agencies and other specialized resources that are in demand among developers.
read more...
I read on RBC in the news that a skyscraper is on fire in the UAE, a terrible event, but it looks like a sci-fi movie
it's strange that it didn't collapse... they've been proving for 10 years that burning skyscrapers fall.