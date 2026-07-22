Interesting and Humour - page 4301
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Just 100 grams of whisky, I recommend it !
On 29 July at 9pm my best friend, Flory, died.
Had been with him for 15 years, nursing his baby from a dummy.
No more waking me up at night, no more jumping on my chest in the morning !
On 29 July at 9pm my best friend, Flory, died.
Had been with him for 15 years, nursing his baby from a dummy.
No more waking me up at night, no more jumping on my chest in the morning!
May he rest in peace. Dogs are the best and most loyal friends.
Are you a pro at contraception? Boris Becker - former world #1 racquet also considered himself a professional, but once a girl (Russian woman) after sleeping with him took a used condom out of a trashcan and impregnated herself. Yeah, Russian women are no fools, one night and it's secured for life). He couldn't get rid of the alimony. But the daughter grew up not bad, and she's not bad-looking... Inherited her father's white skin and red hair and her mother's chubby lips. A real redhead.)
On 29 July at 9pm my best friend, Flory, died.
Had been with him for 15 years, nursing his baby from a dummy.
No more waking me up at night, no more jumping on my chest in the morning !
Dogs in general are cool, even dumb ones.
A hundred metres from my house there is a car park (fence, guard - all that stuff).
There used to be a big, shaggy, angry dog chained there. Of course, it didn't reach any passing motorists, but it was a real rabble-rouser.
One day, my girlfriend and I arrived from town, put the car, walking leisurely towards the exit of the car park, and I meet this dog without a chain (torn?)...
(I've been a bit brave); // story of my bravery ))
Anyway, the dog calmly walked past us two metres away.
Deciding that I recognized my beautiful soul and compliant nature, the next morning I grabbed a tasty treat for the dog.
Thankfully the chain held up. It turns out the dog clearly separated service and "leisure". )