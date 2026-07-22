Interesting and Humour - page 27
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ZZZ The pressure will not drop as quickly as with a broken nose (the head and hands are in different circulatory circuits), but it will still drop.ZZZY Maybe you should use your finger to crack your nose. - Then you can avoid additional brain shaking.
Moscow . 2012 г. Sheremetyevo . One hour after Putin's election victory.
Instructions - how to remotely open EA code on someone else's computer
(Laughs) :)
Beware! There are scenes of violence and cruelty
I got stuck with house a year ago. I gave it all up. All I did was sleep. I swallowed the first season without noticing. There were four more in the shop. Like a week-long binge.
Ahem. I'm on that binge now. I only used to watch single episodes on zombie TV.
Good thing I'm on sick leave (I have a cold), work doesn't interfere (I can wake up whenever I want)... Season 6 is currently being finished downloading. :)
Dedicated to Belarusians...
Help ...
What language is she speaking? There are two options - either in Belarusian or in Russian. The Russian option is out, I didn't understand 95% of it, although all the words are familiar.