Interesting and Humour - page 27

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ZZZ The pressure will not drop as quickly as with a broken nose (the head and hands are in different circulatory circuits), but it will still drop.

ZZZY Maybe you should use your finger to crack your nose. - Then you can avoid additional brain shaking.
 
Feet in hot water, foot massage.
 

Moscow . 2012 г. Sheremetyevo . One hour after Putin's election victory.

 

Instructions - how to remotely open EA code on someone else's computer

 
I did :)
 
sergeev:
(Laughs) :)
Heh-heh-heh.)
 

Beware! There are scenes of violence and cruelty


 
Mischek:
I got stuck with house a year ago. I gave it all up. All I did was sleep. I swallowed the first season without noticing. There were four more in the shop. Like a week-long binge.

Ahem. I'm on that binge now. I only used to watch single episodes on zombie TV.

Good thing I'm on sick leave (I have a cold), work doesn't interfere (I can wake up whenever I want)... Season 6 is currently being finished downloading. :)

 
TheXpert:


Dedicated to Belarusians...

Help ...

What language is she speaking? There are two options - either in Belarusian or in Russian. The Russian option is out, I didn't understand 95% of it, although all the words are familiar.

 
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