Interesting and Humour - page 2424
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Once my girlfriend yelled at me because I bought tinned pineapple for a salad in chunks instead of rings. So I went out at ten in the evening to look for the right kind. I bought them, I brought them in, and you know what she did with them? She sliced them up.
What a beast, I'd kill him.
and cut it into pieces.
No, first the rings, then the slices.
That's it. Murmansk is dead. Posluduyut the entire city.
Emblem
Then they banned the letter a.
Then they banned the letter b.
Then they banned the letter c.
Then they banned the letter d.
Then they forbade the letter e.
Then they forbade the weevil.
Then they banned the yuku i.
Then the bark to.
Then the bark was bitten.
Then we took a bite.
Then prt uu o.
Pt prt uu p.
t rtu p.
t t uu t.
uu u.
-
To the State Department agents, too, of course.
This is what always happens to those (agents) who sell out their homeland.
Tomorrow on every TV channel in the country
MP Vitaly Milonov's Twitter account blocked for being gay
This is an outrage, this is a double standard of the ponders.
https://twitter.com/account/suspended
"This is just a reason for me to think what other social network there is. Something Skolkovo is already doing: Russian-made," Milonov added.
The MP does not intend to deal with Twitter.
"I am not going to ask for anything. Why should I have to go to the Americans to bow? Well, they have blocked it. This is a political decision. We are depriving ourselves of our information sovereignty by doing all sorts of bullshit. And social networks remain in the hands of foreign governments. It is their right. However, they block their enemies," the politician added.
Peter's creativity:
Tomorrow on every TV channel in the country
In Ferguson, "hail" has been pounding on the roofs for a fortnight and you're still worried about McDonalds and gays. )))