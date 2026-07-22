Interesting and Humour - page 1023
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CARRIE GRABER painting
Standing in line at the shop this morning, there were two retired grandmothers behind me. And one explained to the other: "They were keeping money in the banks, and the banks are not fools - they started spending the money. And that's it!".
Standing in line at the shop this morning, there were two retired grandmothers behind me. And one explained to the other: "They were keeping money in the banks, and the banks are not fools - they started spending the money. And that's it!".
And here I thought. Turns out that's what it is...Rainworms destroy asphalt in Ukraine