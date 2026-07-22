Interesting and Humour - page 1771

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Yoschik:
So? Back to Europe again?) ?

Well ... if you want a russian news review for today (i understand that not everyone reads russian news for example) ... I can recollect... with my stupid comments, sorry :)

  • Azarov (that's the chief of all ministers in Ukraine) was saying yesterday that there was an order from Russia to change the gas contract. Gazprom today denied it in an interview with the BBC (why the English BBC - god knows ...)

  • Tymoshenko is on hunger strike right now, demanding a Ukraine-EU agreement, her daughter was interviewed yesterday, tearfully asking to release her mother otherwise she will die in jail (first the interview, then the hunger strike, not the other way around ...)

  • On Facebook there was one line of information that the headquarters of Euro-integrators, protesters in Kiev is located in the US embassy ... But no one reacted to this news (no likes, no re-posts)

  • Twitter has been tweeting on Russia all night long about Ukraine's benefits from the EU treaty ... but it's quiet there too, because all information is in Ukrainian (evidently aimed at Russian Ukrainians) ... also silent ...

  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it supports multilateral talks on Transnistria, as if preempting the Russian Foreign Ministry ... What is meant here is that if Moldova signs the agreement with the EU on the 28th, Russia has already stated firmly that this would be a threat to the integrity of Moldova ... that is - the Kremlin could recognize Transnistria ... But the Kremlin is silent ... they are accumulating anger :)

  • Putin said yesterday that he might accept Yanukovych's proposal for a trilateral meeting (Ukraine, Russia and EU), Merkel sort of supported it yesterday, but the EU ambassador to Moscow (a Lithuanian) denied it. The EU later denied - there will be no trilateral meeting.

  • At the same time there are news published by various experts, who talk about the trilateral meeting as a done deal.

  • Today there was one line of information about some video? a bridge between political analysts or something - between Kiev and Moscow, where they spoke about this trilateral meeting as a resolved issue ... apparently - political analysts decided to make a good show and play into Putin's hands

  • today Yanukovych made a speech calling himself the pope of Ukraine and explained at length that all reasons for the temporary delay with the EU were purely economic (according to Russian media)

  • In one line on cable TV there was information that Yanukovych had put forward two requirements for the EU to fulfil in order to integrate Ukraine there. I do not know the details.

  • Russian state news agencies marked urgent for half a day with the news that Ukraine, according to Yanukovych, will integrate into Europe anyway. The Kremlin is silent (Merkel is silent too).

-----

Sounds to me like Putin really doesn't care specifically, or there's an even bigger unseen game there. But I think he doesn't give a shit ... as I remember when they arrested the manager of roskali in Belarus (Baumgartner - I think that's his last name), the Kremlin angrily told them "if we need a divorce, let's do it in a civilised way". That is, if the Kremlin doesn't care about the withdrawal of Belarus, it certainly doesn't care about the withdrawal of Ukraine. By the way, a week ago, the Poles offered the Belarusians visa-free Europe, but in Minsk and Moscow not even a thought was given to this provocation.

In short, I think Yanukovych is now alone with his people, without the Kremlin and with little EU support.

That's all. That was me.

[Deleted]  

I guess I forgot to turn the iron off at home.

 
 
Yoschik:
What's up? Back to europe?) ?

Into the ...Ass we go.

sergeev:
exactly so.
 
FAQ:

Into the ...Ass we go.

That is exactly so.

Alex Eustace (c)

gazprom says it has not promised anything

Yunukovych confirmed to vilnius

 
Yoschik:

Alex Eustace (c)

Gazprom says it has promised nothing.

Junukovych confirmed Vilnius

Eustace to Alex (c)

- Hey Major, are you coming out?

- Yes.

- And the man in front of you?

- he's coming out... but he doesn't know it yet :)


Ukraine goes to the EU, and Yanukovych goes to hell.

Everything has been solved, Klitschko will receive the economic block of the new government, Svoboda will receive the power block (complete lustration, dismissal of the entire prosecutor's office of the police, like in Georgia, and loading with new people).

And Yanukovych and Tymoshenko bleat languidly in the same cell.

 
FAQ:

I didn't say it was in the CU. Neither in the EU nor in the CU. Alex gave an absolutely correct picture. Judging by Vova's calmness, Vitya has talked him into some kind of preferences, which in this context means that Vitya has managed to maintain the status quo in this situation. The same is confirmed by the rhetoric of our Kaluga Prime Minister - if he says that there is something, it means that it definitely is not there.

Vitya will go to Vilnius, but he will drag his gums there as well. He only needs to hold out for six months until the change of the EU leadership - next year's elections to the European Parliament. And then new people will come and as they say "Either the donkey will talk or the Emperor will die. This is confirmed by his "crown speech" at the end of which he promises to be a good "father" to us all and not to abandon to the mercy of the poorest and most disadvantaged - his beloved lohtorat respectively.

Bottom line :

While the slumbering eye of Mordor is pacified by promises and can turn his attention elsewhere, rescuing his cronies from the clutches of the vile western elves, our wizard "Saruman" has been given respite, building his orthank tower and breeding goblins and his fighting urukhai.

Two tired little hobbits (Fule and Kvasnevsky) could not take away his golden slash ring along with its mistress imprisoned by Saruman in a terrible dungeon, and take her to the Germanic enchanted forest to the queen of the elves angel for her cure.

And the beautiful valley of Isengard from the land of crooked mirrors will be transformed into the likeness of Mordor.

that's the b...y...y...

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newdigital:



  • Yanukovych gave a speech today, calling himself the Pope(will Batska not only be in Belarus now?) of Ukraine, and explained at length that all the reasons for the temporary delay with the EU were only economic (according to the Russian media)

  • (Baumgartner - I think that's his last name), Baumgartner
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