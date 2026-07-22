Interesting and Humour - page 1771
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So? Back to Europe again?) ?
Well ... if you want a russian news review for today (i understand that not everyone reads russian news for example) ... I can recollect... with my stupid comments, sorry :)
-----
Sounds to me like Putin really doesn't care specifically, or there's an even bigger unseen game there. But I think he doesn't give a shit ... as I remember when they arrested the manager of roskali in Belarus (Baumgartner - I think that's his last name), the Kremlin angrily told them "if we need a divorce, let's do it in a civilised way". That is, if the Kremlin doesn't care about the withdrawal of Belarus, it certainly doesn't care about the withdrawal of Ukraine. By the way, a week ago, the Poles offered the Belarusians visa-free Europe, but in Minsk and Moscow not even a thought was given to this provocation.
In short, I think Yanukovych is now alone with his people, without the Kremlin and with little EU support.
That's all. That was me.
I guess I forgot to turn the iron off at home.
What's up? Back to europe?) ?
Into the ...Ass we go.
Into the ...Ass we go.That is exactly so.
Alex Eustace (c)
gazprom says it has not promised anything
Yunukovych confirmed to vilnius
Alex Eustace (c)
Gazprom says it has promised nothing.
Junukovych confirmed Vilnius
Eustace to Alex (c)
- Hey Major, are you coming out?
- Yes.
- And the man in front of you?
- he's coming out... but he doesn't know it yet :)
Ukraine goes to the EU, and Yanukovych goes to hell.
Everything has been solved, Klitschko will receive the economic block of the new government, Svoboda will receive the power block (complete lustration, dismissal of the entire prosecutor's office of the police, like in Georgia, and loading with new people).
And Yanukovych and Tymoshenko bleat languidly in the same cell.
I didn't say it was in the CU. Neither in the EU nor in the CU. Alex gave an absolutely correct picture. Judging by Vova's calmness, Vitya has talked him into some kind of preferences, which in this context means that Vitya has managed to maintain the status quo in this situation. The same is confirmed by the rhetoric of our Kaluga Prime Minister - if he says that there is something, it means that it definitely is not there.
Vitya will go to Vilnius, but he will drag his gums there as well. He only needs to hold out for six months until the change of the EU leadership - next year's elections to the European Parliament. And then new people will come and as they say "Either the donkey will talk or the Emperor will die. This is confirmed by his "crown speech" at the end of which he promises to be a good "father" to us all and not to abandon to the mercy of the poorest and most disadvantaged - his beloved lohtorat respectively.
Bottom line :
While the slumbering eye of Mordor is pacified by promises and can turn his attention elsewhere, rescuing his cronies from the clutches of the vile western elves, our wizard "Saruman" has been given respite, building his orthank tower and breeding goblins and his fighting urukhai.
Two tired little hobbits (Fule and Kvasnevsky) could not take away his golden slash ring along with its mistress imprisoned by Saruman in a terrible dungeon, and take her to the Germanic enchanted forest to the queen of the elves angel for her cure.
And the beautiful valley of Isengard from the land of crooked mirrors will be transformed into the likeness of Mordor.
that's the b...y...y...
http://youtu.be/wIrCpOhPhOQ