Interesting and Humour - page 1067
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what in this case - dogma, dogmatists, country, idiots - don't mix it all up.
If a pupil writes "18 (l)" in brackets, it means that they have learnt that "litres" comes first and then "amount" - and this is not dogma, but a rule.
The student must understand "what" to multiply and "what" to multiply by - they must be able to distinguish between a "multiplier" and a "multiplier" (even the terms are different).
and the task is not about knowing the multiplication table, but about a different category.
Every lesson has its own aims and tasks, what pupils should know and be able to do, and assessment criteria.
That is why the teacher gave a "3" and not a "2" - the teacher was absolutely right (unlike their parents, who confuse the child without understanding the subject and make the child doubt the teacher's authority).
The terms of the problem say: 9 customers will get 2 litres each.
The solution is: 9 * 2.
The sequence is correct and the child is thinking correctly.
And so some nut job in the ministry wanted to.
If a pupil writes "18 (l)" in brackets, it means that they have studied the topic that "litres" comes first and then "quantity" - this is not dogma, but a rule.
The student wrote "18 (l)" because the answer is "18" and the unit is given in brackets.
Multiplication of numbers is an action which, given two numbers a(a factor) and b(a multiplier), allows you to find a third number ab (product) which is equal to the sum of b summands, each of which is equal to a.
The multiplier is the number that is multiplied by the multiplier.
A multiplier is a number that shows how many times you have to repeat some other number (multiplier) to get the product.
In this problem:
-- 2 litres of milk (the multiplier) to be multiplied by 9 farmers (the multiplier)
The conditions of the problem say: 9 customers 2 litres each.
The solution is: 9 * 2
The sequence is correct and the child was thinking correctly.
Read the problem statement: "How many litres of milk did he sell?
Here, the multiplier is litres and the multiplier is farmers.
It is not known how the child thought, but the way he thought is wrong.
Multiplication of numbers is an action which, given two numbers a(a factor) and b(a multiplier), allows you to find a third number ab (product) which is equal to the sum of b summands, each of which is equal to a.
A multiplier is a number that is multiplied by a multiplier.
A multiplier is a number that shows how many times you have to repeat some other number (multiplier) to get the product.
In this problem:
-- 2 litres of milk (the multiplier) to be multiplied by 9 farmers (the multiplier)
Why not .
-- 9 farmers (multiplier) each gave 2 litres of milk (multiplier) ???
If 2 litres of milk have to be divided between 9 farmers, then yes it does matter what by what, but that is nonsense.
Why not ....
-- 9 farmers (multiplier) each handed over 2 litres of milk (multiplier) ???
If 2 litres of milk have to be divided between 9 farmers, then yes, it does matter, but that's nonsense.
it's hard for you to understand, because for you:
-- in the country -- idiots.
-- in the ministry, they're nuts;
-- the aims and objectives of the lesson are dogmas
-- problem statements - nonsense
-- Teachers - just brainwashing students
don't get into it or you'll get smart.
And why does the sequence "first the items and then the number of consumers" matter?
Who knows?
It's the tenth problem, they've added PE to everyone since the beginning of the school year, instead of maths as well.
It's bad, but it's politics, we need the stupid and the healthy, BUT! These clerical idiots did NOT reduce the curriculum in the subjects P.E. took hours off of
They did NOT think that gymnasiums are not rubber rooms, lots of PE, ok, but WHERE the hell is it done?
You're talking about consistency.)
Who the hell knows?
It's the tenth problem, they've added PE to everyone since the beginning of the school year, instead of maths as well.
It's bad enough, but it's politics, we need the dumb and the healthy, but those clerical idiots did NOT reduce the program of subjects from which PE hours were taken away
They did NOT think that gymnasiums are not rubber rooms, lots of PE, ok, but WHERE the hell is it done?
You say consistency.)
Consistency is important because the brain needs to be engaged, attention doesn't wander, it shifts.
Let's bring the Soviet principle of "whatever you're doing, whatever you're doing" to the masses of immature minds.
Consistency is important because the brain has to be engaged, attention doesn't scatter, it shifts.
Bringing the Soviet principle of "whatever you do, just so long as you're busy" to the masses of immature minds.
Hooray !!!