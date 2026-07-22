Interesting and Humour - page 4747
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39. I went to the station in the early 90s. The equipment was quite good by then. )))) The country was falling apart, but there were still mugs.
Yeah. I remember bringing my daughter a solar-powered calculator. It was certainly "pretty good tech", but still not for flying. At that time, they were just starting to make microcircuits and they had limited capabilities.
There were still some clubs, but the mentors weren't thinking about the job. And of course, they were not thinking about what to teach the kids, what to entice them with, what to make them interested in.
I also took a class called aeromodelling. It was run by a former aviator. Everything was made out of ready-made materials. It was just a do-it-yourself constructor. It was necessary only to saw out of wooden workpieces details, to fit these details, to install the motor, to pour fuel (mix of paraffin and castor oil) and it was possible to start. The plane could only fly in a circle as there was no radio control at all. The altitude was controlled by two long wires which were attached to the ailerons of the plane. I pulled it up, pulled it away from me and it flew down. If you overdo it, the plane goes into a steep dive and is overhauled. :) In general, it was fun, but nothing new was invented.
It was a dreary circle, though...
You can't start a model airplane engine on paraffin :) Usually compression and (cooler) glow engines were used. In compression engines, the combustible mixture was ignited by heating under pressure in the combustion chamber, in glow plugs - by the spark plug.
For the compression engines, the combustible mixture was made up of ether, paraffin and castor oil (a good average engine was the KMD engine - we called it a "commode", there was also the MK-17 - bad). ) For the calibre engines, I don't know - they were used by 'cool' fellows whom we, the lads, looked enviously at when they simply connected an accumulator to an internal combustion engine and it would start, and we would smash a propeller against its blade with a rubber pipe, as our fingers were all bloody to start it... Then we got a cool "starter" of such engines - a flywheel was unwound with a handle, which rotated at high speed with the help of an increasing gear mechanism. The flywheel had a rubberised tip in the centre, into which you could poke the motor and it would revolve at the speed of the flywheel and would start. It was forbidden to use them in competitions - only fingers or a rubber tube...
Corded models had long wires, not wires :) They were attached to the wing - to two rods which in their turn - to the roll mechanism transferring control to the stabilizer for a simple corded model (or a racing model), or to the stabilizer and ailerons of wings - for an aerobatic model.
I went to the eighties and made radio-controlled model aeroplanes from my own drawings. Some liked gliders, some liked corded racing or aerobatic...
I don't know how you ended up with wooden cubes nailed to the floor...
That was a depressing circle you had, though...
You can't start a model engine on paraffin :) Usually compression and (cooler) glow engines were used. In compression engines, the combustible mixture was ignited by heating under pressure in the combustion chamber, in glow plugs - by the spark plug.
For the compression engines, the combustible mixture was made up of ether, paraffin and castor oil (a good average engine was the KMD engine - we called it a "commode", there was also the MK-17 - bad). ) For the calibre engines, I don't know - they were used by 'cool' fellows whom we, the lads, looked enviously at when they simply connected an accumulator to an internal combustion engine and it would start, and we would beat the propeller against its blade with a rubber pipe, as our fingers were all bloody to get it running... Then we got a cool "starter" of such engines - a flywheel was unwound with a handle, which rotated at high speed with the help of an increasing gear mechanism. The flywheel had a rubberised tip in the centre, into which you could poke the motor and it would revolve at the speed of the flywheel and would start. It was forbidden to use them in competitions - only fingers or a rubber tube...
Corded models had long wires, not wires :) They were attached to the wing - to two rods which in their turn - to the roll mechanism transferring control to the stabilizer for a simple corded model (or racing model), or to the stabilizer and ailerons of the wings - for an aerobatic model.
I went to the eighties and made radio-controlled model aeroplanes from my own drawings. Some liked gliders, some liked corded racing or aerobatic...
I don't know how it was that you had wooden cubes nailed to the floor...
Maybe there was some other ingredient in there besides paraffin. I might have forgotten it years ago. Yeah, I know they're called cordes :). I just didn't use that word so that everybody could understand even those who aren't in the know what they are. You were luckier than I was :) Probably due to lack of funding, it was something like late 80's in the midst of Gorbachev's reforms. The models really were wooden :) There was a ready-made set of parts which I had to simply saw out with a jigsaw. The fenders were made of thin slats and stiffening ribs. Then it was glued with tracing paper and varnished. The engine was started with a small wooden stick - it was a pity to have fingers because it was possible to get quite an unpleasant blow with the blades if they were not removed in time.
Maybe there was some other ingredient besides paraffin. I might have forgotten it ages ago. Yes, I know they are called cordes :). I just didn't use that word to make it clear to everyone, even those who don't know what it is. You were luckier than I was :) Probably due to lack of funding, it was something like late 80's in the midst of Gorbachev's reforms. The models really were wooden :) There was a ready-made set of parts which I had to simply saw out with a jigsaw. The fenders were made of thin slats and stiffening ribs. Then it was glued with tracing paper and varnished. The engine was started with a small wooden stick - it was a pity to lose fingers because it was possible to get quite an unpleasant blow with the blades.
The kind of power tools you are talking about were widely available in children's toy shops and could be assembled at home. And motors were sent by post, but only MK-17s. You could not get KMDs outside of the circles.
In the circles, such models from kits were considered to be the height of simplicity, or, childishly speaking, just "rubbish", and it was a shame even to mention them. Personally, at home, I built a flying model aeroplane out of... ice cream sticks (they were in free cups in shops) - I used them to panel the aeroplane's hull. Then I flew it in the club - it was a bullet. It outran all the racing cords.
I had all the materials I needed - from balsa wood for gliders to fibreglass cloth for model-copies.
It's impossible to forget the peculiar smell of technical ether. And with paraffin we wiped the engines from the inside...
Man, you lived in another country :))
The kind of constructors you're talking about were on sale everywhere in children's toy shops - you could assemble them at home. And motors were sent by post, but only MK-17s. You could not get KMDs outside of the circles.
In the circles, such models from kits were considered to be the height of simplicity, or, childishly speaking, just "rubbish", and it was a shame even to mention them. Personally, at home, I built a flying model aeroplane out of... Ice cream sticks (they were free in the shops) - I used them to panel the aeroplane's hull. Then I flew it in the club - it was a bullet. It outran all the racing cords.
I had all the materials I needed - from balsa wood for gliders to fibreglass cloth for model-copies.
It's impossible to forget the peculiar smell of technical ether. And the paraffin we used to wipe off the fouling on the engines...
Man, you lived in another country :))
:) We have one country, but the regions are different, and in these regions there are different officials, including officials from the DOSAAF. Now we can say that nothing has changed either.
Yes, I could buy such constructors in a shop but in those days, I did not earn any money on my own and my parents did not give them any pocket money. You could get them for free at the club.
The kind of constructors you're talking about were on sale everywhere in children's toy shops - you could assemble them at home. And motors were sent by post, but only MK-17s. You could not get KMDs outside of the circles.
In the circles, such models from kits were considered to be the height of simplicity, or, childishly speaking, just "rubbish", and it was a shame even to mention them. Personally, at home, I built a flying model aeroplane out of... Ice cream sticks (they were in free cups in shops) - I used them to panel the aeroplane's hull. Then I flew it in the club - it was a bullet. It outran all the racing cords.
I had all the materials I needed - from balsa wood for gliders to fibreglass cloth for model-copies.
It's impossible to forget the peculiar smell of technical ether. And with paraffin we wiped the engines from the inside...
Man, you lived in another country :)))
You must have had a club for elite pioneers. But in reality everything was exactly as, as Vitaly wrote. Of course I went to the radio club, but the tendency was the same: don't say that you want to assemble a radio tuner or running lights; no, you have to assemble a fucking radio detector.
And I had a toy shop on my way to school, I went there every day and never once saw any aircraft models or any airplane kits.
You must have had a club for elite pioneers. But in reality it was exactly as Vitaly writes. True, I went to radio class, but the tendency was the same: don't say you want to build a light-music box or running lights-no, you have to build a freakin' detector receiver.
I had a toy shop on my way to school, went there every day, never saw any airplane models or any model airplane kits.
In the cities there were no, but when I came in the summer to the countryside, in the district centre in (what was it called then, not a supermarket exactly) shop in the toy department there were kits for making a motor model (such a box of plywood, top and bottom went on wings) and there were kits for a rubber-engine model.
You must have had a club for elite pioneers. But in reality it was exactly as Vitaly writes. True, I went to radio class, but the tendency was the same: don't say you want to put together a light-music box or running lights-no, you have to put together a freaking detector receiver.
I had a toy shop on my way to school, I went there every day and I never saw any aircraft models or any kind of model airplanes.
did you live in the woods?)))
in our small-town town we always had fuel motors for sale in "Toys", several models, and innumerable electric ones. there were no battery packs, but there were always "square", "big" and "crown" ones)))
like that.
craftsmen even built radio-controlled jet engines.
and also, blue duct tape. red, black and green were in short supply, so a bike handlebars wrapped in red duct tape was considered the height of coolness)
You must have had a club for elite pioneers. But in reality it was exactly as Vitaly writes. True, I went to radio class, but the tendency was the same: don't say you want to put together a light-music box or running lights-no, you have to put together a freaking detector receiver.
And I had a toy shop on my way to school, went in every day, never saw any aeromodels or any aeromodel builders.
Good :) So I lived in the elite USSR ;) We had everything for our wants.
The reason might be ZATO of state importance. But we used to go to Krasnoyarsk for prefabricated models made of plastics of GDR production - there was an abundance of them in Detskiy Mir, and here we had them only of Soviet production - something unsinkable... Also, my parents used to bring them back from business trips - from Moscow and St. Petersburg (they used to spend several days there on their way to work).
We had a godsend for everything that we devised, and we assembled it under his guidance. By ourselves, with our own hands. And he actively helped and guided us, and bought everything we needed - from materials to radio control units. Moreover, it was very difficult to get a radio control permit for a closed city - the radio signals were quickly located and a patrol came. Naturally, he had all the permits. But you couldn't do it without one. But when Boris Yakovlevich used to go to the region in his Zaporozhets car to collect new materials, we unpacked our planes and ran to the court to drive the plane in circles. Then we'd get our asses kicked, but we'd do it all over again. He was a good man. He went to Israel in the '90s... Too bad. I found out after the army...