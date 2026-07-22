Interesting and Humour - page 3845
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Solovki is a beautiful place.
But that's where ours lie.... blighted by the red checks...
What a photo, unreal beauty!
Mine will be simpler:
Solovki is a beautiful place.
But that's where ours lie.... blighted by the red checks...
Various tweeters are talking about Linkin Part and Solovki.
About Linkin Part is clear, but about Solovki? ... maybe the date...
Different tweeters are talking about Linkin Part and Solovki.
I understand about Linkin Part, but about Solovki? ... Maybe the date...
I don't get it.Spell it a bit with verbs, or russian.
...
In the USSR there was a supervisory review of all decisions made by the courts, verdicts. If one judge overturned three judgments within a year, he would be dismissed.
In the Soviet Union, if a person could not account for an amount over 5000 roubles, he was subject to an article with the highest penalty - execution. A lot of different kinds of bosses were shot.
Of course, there was a hell of a lot of oversight. In the Chikatilo case, an entirely different person was executed (and according to some reports, even two). That's in an unconventional case, but what about the everyday trivialities?
Yeah sure, the oversight was awesome. In the Chikatilo case, a very different person was executed (and according to some reports, even two). That's in an unconventional case, but what about the everyday trivialities?
Around the clock, seven days a week. How many of you are there at the machine of these very Fedoseyevs?
In the USSR there was a supervisory review of all court decisions and verdicts. If one judge overturned three judgments within a year, he would be dismissed.
In the USSR, if a person could not account for an amount over 5,000 roubles, he was subject to an article with a capital punishment of firing squad. A lot of different kinds of bosses were shot.
I'd like to see a list of 'a bunch of bosses'.
I know that before the cotton case, not a single boss was shot, neither in the Eliseevsky case, nor in the Ocean case, nor in other cases. At most, the deputy minister was imprisoned.
In the Medunov case several pawns sat down and one committed suicide and Medunov successfully entered the CPSU Central Committee.
Executed ILLEGALLY currency dealers under Khrushchev, so they were not officials.
24 hours a day, seven days a week. How many of you are there at the machine?
Yeah)) The enemy never sleeps.
About the "bunch of bosses" - a list, please.
I know that not a single boss was shot before the cotton case, not in the Eliseevsky case, the Ocean case or in other cases. At most, the deputy minister was imprisoned.
In the Medunov case several pawns sat down and one committed suicide and Medunov successfully entered the CPSU Central Committee.
They shot ILLEGAL the foreign currency dealers under Khrushchev, so they were not officials.
Learn the math - the codes of the RSFSR and other republics: the article on currency transactions and the article on embezzlement. For starters.
I will teach no one but you, but only for money and only for a very large sum, as I am not sane on the grounds of anti-Soviet zombification.
Learn the basics - the codes of the RSFSR and other republics: the article on currency transactions and the article on embezzlement. For a start.
I will teach no one but you, but only for money and only for very big money, as on the basis of anti-Soviet zombification I am not sane.
1. Rokotov and the other two money-launderers were shot UNLawfully because the LAW HAS NO REVERSE, and they were shot under a law that was passed AFTER THEIR ARREST.
2. Why lie about "a bunch of bosses"?