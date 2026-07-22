Interesting and Humour - page 1255

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zfs:
Sister is a famous presenter)
There. So it wasn't my imagination.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

And me, that the water is wet.

I get it. Just to be safe, I kind of got away with it. No, that's right. Maybe things will change tomorrow.

No one's been evasive. Your insight is disappointing.
[Deleted]  
Contender:
He was talking about Putin. It was about Medvedev that he switched the conversation to school and skiing :)
Secretary, you're fired.
 

Artificial Intelligence from Volvo: smarter than any TP, because it knows how to park!

P.S. What (who) a TP is, you'd better ask car enthusiasts.

 
Mathemat:

Artificial Intelligence from Volvo: smarter than any TP, because it knows how to park!

P.S. What (who) a TP is, you'd better ask car enthusiasts.

I am a car enthusiast, but I don't know what (who is) a TA is.

 

 
Contender: I'm a car enthusiast, but I don't know what (who) TA is.

I'm sorry you got banned from Google. Nothing can help you anymore.

P.S. Hint: No swearing here.

 
Mathemat:

I'm sorry you got banned from Google. Nothing can help you now.

P.S. Hint: no swearing here.

TP can be said in a non-mathful way - naive aperture. )) Google prompted too. ))))
 
Mathemat:

I'm sorry you got banned from Google. Nothing can help you now.

P.S. Hint: no swearing here.

You should have said: "A typical TA is the bottom one in the picture".
 
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