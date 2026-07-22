Interesting and Humour - page 1255
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Sister is a famous presenter)
And me, that the water is wet.
I get it. Just to be safe, I kind of got away with it. No, that's right. Maybe things will change tomorrow.
He was talking about Putin. It was about Medvedev that he switched the conversation to school and skiing :)
Artificial Intelligence from Volvo: smarter than any TP, because it knows how to park!
P.S. What (who) a TP is, you'd better ask car enthusiasts.
Artificial Intelligence from Volvo: smarter than any TP, because it knows how to park!
P.S. What (who) a TP is, you'd better ask car enthusiasts.
I am a car enthusiast, but I don't know what (who is) a TA is.
I'm sorry you got banned from Google. Nothing can help you anymore.
P.S. Hint: No swearing here.
I'm sorry you got banned from Google. Nothing can help you now.
P.S. Hint: no swearing here.
I'm sorry you got banned from Google. Nothing can help you now.
P.S. Hint: no swearing here.