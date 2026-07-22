Interesting and Humour - page 940

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Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:

 
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Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:

The harsh Chelyabinsk rains
 

с 0:40

 
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http://habrahabr.ru/post/169503/

The first video is cool.

 

 
 
 
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Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:


"It's the end of the world delivered by the Russian Post"

"WOULD HE TRY TO FALL IN A MACHETE(((((((((((((((((((((( ME TRESET(((((((((((((((((("


"A METEORITE KILLED ME MUM IN CHELYABINSK! MUM KILLED ME! CALL THE ASTROLOGERS, KILL ME AAH!"

 
 
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