Interesting and Humour - page 940
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Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:
Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:
с 0:40
http://habrahabr.ru/post/169503/
The first video is cool.
Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:
"It's the end of the world delivered by the Russian Post"
"WOULD HE TRY TO FALL IN A MACHETE(((((((((((((((((((((( ME TRESET(((((((((((((((((("
"A METEORITE KILLED ME MUM IN CHELYABINSK! MUM KILLED ME! CALL THE ASTROLOGERS, KILL ME AAH!"