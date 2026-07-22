Interesting and Humour - page 2339
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The Raid 2 [2014] (Malaysia)
Their moderation rules are steeper than ours (you can see it in the video). And by the way, our users are just lousy stooges compared to them...
That's the way to live ...
Someone wanted to leave (two people) - they were just stopped.
And in our forum - they registered - and left...
newdigital:
( худ фильм без сюжета)
A film without a plot is probably very cool.
They have steeper moderation rules there than we do (you can tell from the video). And by the way our users are lousy stooges compared to them ...
I don't get it, is it a Malaysian video?
Your attitude towards users has long been understood by everyone. There is no need to remind you every time, everyone has already remembered that in your view, D'Artagnan is only you.
And here on our forum you register and leave...
They should tear your legs off, they will not leave you without legs.
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The new Yekaterinburg tram
I think there are only plans to launch it.
Or is it already running around the city?
I think there are only plans to launch it.
Or is it already running around the city?
So far, only a working sample is standing at Innoprom
More details about the tram
And this is from the exhibition.