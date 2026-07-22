Interesting and Humour - page 2339

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С 1 сентября депутаты и министры будут получать 400 000 рублей в месяц
С 1 сентября депутаты и министры будут получать 400 000 рублей в месяц
  • www.mk.ru
Последнее пленарное заседание Госдумы прошло 4 июля, а Совета Федерации — 9 июля. Со следующей недели официально начинаются парламентские каникулы. Отпускные депутаты и сенаторы уже получили. А в новый политический сезон, началом которого по традиции считается день первого пленарного заседания осенней сессии Госдумы, они войдут с новыми...
 
The Raid 2 [2014] (Malaysia)
 
newdigital:
The Raid 2 [2014] (Malaysia)

What is it?
 
This is an excerpt from a Malaysian movie (a feature film without a plot).
Their moderation rules are steeper than ours (you can see it in the video). And by the way, our users are just lousy stooges compared to them...

That's the way to live ...

Someone wanted to leave (two people) - they were just stopped.

And in our forum - they registered - and left...

 

newdigital:
( худ фильм без сюжета)

A film without a plot is probably very cool.

newdigital:

They have steeper moderation rules there than we do (you can tell from the video). And by the way our users are lousy stooges compared to them ...

I don't get it, is it a Malaysian video?

Your attitude towards users has long been understood by everyone. There is no need to remind you every time, everyone has already remembered that in your view, D'Artagnan is only you.

newdigital:

And here on our forum you register and leave...

They should tear your legs off, they will not leave you without legs.

 
Contender:

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The new Ekaterinburg tram
 
Vinin:
The new Yekaterinburg tram

I think there are only plans to launch it.

Or is it already running around the city?

 
Contender:

I think there are only plans to launch it.

Or is it already running around the city?

So far, only a working sample is standing at Innoprom

More details about the tram

And this is from the exhibition.

Новый русский трамвай — RUSSIA ONE
Новый русский трамвай — RUSSIA ONE
  • ekabu.ru
От автора: В Екатеринбурге Уралвагонзавод представит свой новый трамвай RUSSIA ONE. Меня пустили в выставочный павильон и одному из первых показали новый русский трамвай. Трамвай действительно наш — дизайн, разработка и производство — все сделано у нас. Иностранные только некоторые комплектующие — гармошка и механизмы дверей. Трамвай выглядит...
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