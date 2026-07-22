Interesting and Humour - page 2313
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They want to do it without splashing, but it's awkward to pour the juice the "right way". We'll do it the old-fashioned way.
I don't remember ever trying to juice the right way. :)
I saw the picture, I thought, "Whoa! ".
So I thought I'd share. :)
I don't recall ever trying to juice 'the right way'. :)
I saw the picture, I thought, "Whoa! ".
So I thought I'd share. :)
They want to do this without splashing the juice, but it's inconvenient to pour the juice the "right way". We'll do it the old-fashioned way.
You have to turn the pack 90 degrees, so it's easy to pour and it doesn't splash out.
There's nothing about 90 degrees in the picture. That's why we're only discussing right and wrong in relation to the picture. Actually, we know about 90 degrees.
I didn't know it was 90 degrees either. :)
So, once again thinking along the lines of "... You live and learn...", I'll take it in stride. :)