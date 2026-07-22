Interesting and Humour - page 2824

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Yury Reshetov:
Really? How did you know that?
How can you not guess when dreams come crashing down?
 
Alexey Busygin:
And how can you not guess when dreams come crashing down?
That's what dreams are. Some people have not only dreams but also planned projects that collapse. All it takes is something not foreseen in advance, sometimes just a small thing.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Turned it over:

Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to flip her head over.
 
Konstantin Gruzdev:
Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to turn her head upside down.
Well, that's normal, especially for modern monitors that have all-round rotation in their settings.
 
Konstantin Gruzdev:
Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to flip her head over.
Rolling her head over is the first thing that comes to mind.
 
Konstantin Gruzdev:
Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to turn her head upside down.
I also turned my laptop upside down at first. Then I got bored and turned it upside down in a graphic editor :) .
 
Yury Reshetov:
Well this is normal, especially for modern monitors that have all-round rotation in their settings.
The settings twist is for modern users, but ancient users twist the monitor...
 
Alexey Busygin:
Head over heels, that's the first thing that comes to mind.
Karputov Vladimir:
I was spinning my laptop at first too...
There! And you can't turn the settings...
 
 
Konstantin Gruzdev:
The settings are for modern users, but ancient users twist the monitor...
And even older users use their heads
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