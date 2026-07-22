Interesting and Humour - page 2824
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Really? How did you know that?
And how can you not guess when dreams come crashing down?
Turned it over:
Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to turn her head upside down.
Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to flip her head over.
Thank you. And I was flipping the monitor. And my wife was trying to turn her head upside down.
Well this is normal, especially for modern monitors that have all-round rotation in their settings.
Head over heels, that's the first thing that comes to mind.
I was spinning my laptop at first too...
The settings are for modern users, but ancient users twist the monitor...