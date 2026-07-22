Interesting and Humour - page 1009
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It's not like they're playing with HARPs or something. It's a nightmare. Your super-accurate Finns are promising us a bit of minus for Tuesday, but we can't - our fruit and berries are already in full bloom.
The girls have changed their attire, they're wearing minis, what are they doing!
Men are falling down - it's hard for them to get used to it.
Underneath the hotel, a Caucasian stands alone
And smoking nervously, throwing around matches. ©
Reminds me of the MQL forums in places. )))
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The comment in the credits. )))
The shocking video has already gone around the world. While the astronauts were watching the undocking, a creature floated past, wings flapping in space.
The shocking video has already gone around the world. While the astronauts were watching the undocking, a creature floated past, wings flapping in space.
The undocking must have been in an aquarium, practising.
this is how the creature should flap its wings to fly at the speed of a satellite :)