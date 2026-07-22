Interesting and Humour - page 1909

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Yoschik:

All traditions go to hell. Any action should be natural, not traditional. Coming to the forum is not a tradition at all.

In Russia, there was a tradition of beating wives with reins, the right of the first night of the lord... and drinking according to tradition.

Fuck all tradition. This is self-deception.

All right, I'll go get a banana and you sit here in the cold water.
 
artmedia70:
There's a dog missing. On three legs. Special features: When he pees, he falls over :)

If you look closely, you can see the second front paw :)

 
Yoschik:


Fuck all tradition. It's self-defeating.

Tradition is a mechanism for the self-preservation of society. However, tradition is also a brake on society's development.

That is, as always, a compromise is needed for society as a whole between following traditions and rejecting them.

 
 
tol64:
Take your hat off, inspired by tradition. ))
My hat is inspired by protection from the cold
 
Contender:

Tradition is a mechanism for the self-preservation of society. However, tradition is also a brake on society's development.

The society as a whole needs, as always, a compromise between following traditions and rejecting them.

What a compromise. Throw out tradition and be guided by common sense.
 
Yoschik:
Don't compromise. Throw out tradition and be guided by common sense.

Not all people are capable of common sense.

 
Contender:

Not all people are capable of being guided by common sense.

I suspect that this is just a tradition. You just gave an example of a self-evident belief. // Fixed beliefs are close relatives of traditions (social habits).
 

The lazy animal has chewed his arse off

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