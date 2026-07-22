Interesting and Humour - page 1671

New comment
 

Computer keyboard and mouse become useless devices

The computer can be operated using gestures and wristbands.

The day is coming when you will be able to turn on computers and other gadgets with your mind. And the methods presented here are just an interim option.

Controlling gadgets with gestures and wristbands is slowly but surely becoming a part of daily life. For example, the German company PMDTec has introduced a new generation of gesture-based computer control interface. With a gadget called CamBoard pico, the user can gesture to switch between and control applications. You don't have to do anything special - just keep your hand at a certain distance from the screen and gesture. However, how quickly this CamBoard pico will come into use depends on the monitor manufacturers.

========

 
Only this kind of thing can also be dangerous ... For example, a person is sitting on some forum and something bad has been said to them and they start defending themselves ... ...waving his hands (gestures) ... as a result you can just carelessly format your hard drive for example ... I'm not even talking about mind control of the computer ...
 
newdigital:
It's the only thing that can be dangerous... For example, a person is sitting on some forum and something bad is said to him and he starts defending himself ... ...hand waving (gestures) ... as a result one can just inadvertently format the hard drive for example ... I'm not even talking about mind control of the computer ...

Here... was just wondering what gesture causes the drive format... I got it roughly...

ZS. Teach us Germans how to be polite...

 
newdigital:
I am not even talking about mind control...

Apart from the fact that the human being of the future will gradually have atrophied limbs, increased brain size (due to automation-robotization and reduction of the share of physical labor), it is likely that he will lose the ability to talk due to inefficiency of voice information exchange ... And about the possible future ways of reproduction Vysotsky already mentioned .....

 
sergeyas:

Besides limbs will gradually atrophy, brain size will increase (due to automation and robotization and reduction of physical labor), it seems that man will forget how to talk because of ineffectiveness of vocal information exchange ... And about possible future ways of reproduction Vysotsky already mentioned....Dark changes are coming, however.

Shall we mate? No... I'm out of here...
 

Taken from the internet

How to become a millionaire, or delayed happiness

The story is real and is told in the first person:
In the mid-2000s, at the height of the stock market, I worked at a small investment company. Its distinctive feature was that it was located in a very crowded place and had a sign reading "Buy Securities, Shares, etc.". The most part of the people, who came with this announcement, were carrying all kinds of shit, like MMM - the similar and long dead pyramid scheme, or shares of different unclear structures, which were worth a penny at the best case. There were also a lot of owners of honestly privatized Gazprom, etc., who got a couple of green hundred dollar bills per voucher.
And in the midst of all this hullabaloo comes a woman. And in the midst of all this mess, such an intelligent woman, with a sad look in her eyes and showing that she had long been not only in dire need, but also almost in misery. And the woman tells a story: She is a teacher of junior classes, honest Soviet schooling (in terms of not taking bribes, etc.), lives on one salary. In the early 90s, she married a man from a distant village in Moscow (she loved him deeply, albeit too late). He had a post-graduate course in Moscow, but the registered address was in a worker's settlement (this is the answer to the question why her letters from the company didn't arrive). They lived together in a two-room flat in a Stalinist building. When Mum died, they decided to move to a one-room flat on the outskirts (no children anyway), invest the money in something of value and live off the interest. Since the husband is sort of the head of the family, it's up to him. They sold the flat in '98, at the very peak of prices. They also bought a very small one-bedroom apartment, so the difference was quite noticeable at the time. (The author's explanation - my husband's wife did not register him to the one-bedroom flat, because she had a deep-seated clause about the possible marriage swindlers, who wanted to move to Moscow, but after that it was sort of forgotten. And she did not have time to register him in the one-room apartment).
Anyway, the husband thought about it for a couple of months and decided to invest the money in a "serious office". The problem is that he didn't tell his wife the name of the company when he took the money. On the way back, he had what medics call a "sudden and violent fatal heart attack". And the most insulting thing is that "kind people" helped the husband to stay without a jacket and without money, and together with the jacket, without papers. His wife never found out at the time whether he had been robbed before buying it or whether he had bought something.
The husband has only an elderly mother, one and a half years of education, in a worker's village in the remote Russian countryside, no phone at home, rarely calls. No money to come to the funeral, they mourned together a couple of times over the phone and his mother stopped calling. And then suddenly she dials - she received a strange letter from Sberbank, but there are a lot of incomprehensible words and a pile of papers. It was addressed to her husband. The woman says, "Send it to me by post and I'll look into it. And whether the post office worked as usual or the address was wrong, the letter was returned, and her husband's mother somehow forgot about it. A year later, she calls again: the letter came again, let me forward it to you. I forwarded it to her. Again the letter came back. Her husband's mother thought that it was her fate and that she should not send it.
And she kept silent for a couple of years. But the letters come every year. She accumulated a whole pile of them.
And one day her neighbour, a literate woman, saw this pile, and said: Let me call her, write the exact address and send it by registered mail.
And I did. In Moscow, our woman received this heavy package, with which she decided to come into our office to find out what was going on.
The woman was telling all this to the young manager sitting next to me, who was obviously waiting for her to finally show him her 50 Gazprom shares or another MMM-like wrapper. There were no people around that day, and it was obvious that the woman was not crazy and had obviously come on business, so we listened to the end of her long story, albeit reluctantly.
I still remember the manager's face when he looked at the papers. At first he was astonished. Then he took the second letter and his hands trembled. I immediately realised that it was a letter from the mailing list for Sberbank shareholders, but I did not see the details.
At last the manager tore his eyes away from the letter and with a breaking voice said - if these are real letters, then you have 3 000 shares, 80 000 roubles each, the total is 240 million roubles...... (roubles today, dear readers, Sberbank in 99 was worth 450 modern roubles per paper - there was a peak of crisis, and in the late 2000s they divided his shares into 1000 parts, so they now stand 80-90 roubles per paper).

I held the woman who was settling on the floor. The owner of the office is not a poor man himself and had seen everything in the 90s, and was no less shocked than the manager.
After locking us in his office, he made us promise not to tell anybody about it for at least 10 years.
He took care of the woman personally and as far as I know she got everything honestly.

P.S. It's been almost 10 years now. I hope they will forgive me:))

 
What is this nonsense?
 
Heroix:
What is this nonsense?
Story of the day according to the results of the 26th October vote :) People still like to dream.
[Deleted]  
server:
Story of the day according to the results of the October 26 vote :) People still like to dream
The dream of a freebie. Invest a little money and in a few years, you're a millionaire. Who doesn't want that?)
 

Artist Tatiana Zadorozhnaya, known as Tania Tavlla, has become famous online for her cute, kind, ironic and simple captioned drawings.




1...166416651666166716681669167016711672167316741675167616771678...4979
New comment