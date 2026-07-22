Interesting and Humour - page 1671
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Computer keyboard and mouse become useless devices
The computer can be operated using gestures and wristbands.
The day is coming when you will be able to turn on computers and other gadgets with your mind. And the methods presented here are just an interim option.
Controlling gadgets with gestures and wristbands is slowly but surely becoming a part of daily life. For example, the German company PMDTec has introduced a new generation of gesture-based computer control interface. With a gadget called CamBoard pico, the user can gesture to switch between and control applications. You don't have to do anything special - just keep your hand at a certain distance from the screen and gesture. However, how quickly this CamBoard pico will come into use depends on the monitor manufacturers.
========
It's the only thing that can be dangerous... For example, a person is sitting on some forum and something bad is said to him and he starts defending himself ... ...hand waving (gestures) ... as a result one can just inadvertently format the hard drive for example ... I'm not even talking about mind control of the computer ...
Here... was just wondering what gesture causes the drive format... I got it roughly...
ZS. Teach us Germans how to be polite...
I am not even talking about mind control...
Apart from the fact that the human being of the future will gradually have atrophied limbs, increased brain size (due to automation-robotization and reduction of the share of physical labor), it is likely that he will lose the ability to talk due to inefficiency of voice information exchange ... And about the possible future ways of reproduction Vysotsky already mentioned .....
Besides limbs will gradually atrophy, brain size will increase (due to automation and robotization and reduction of physical labor), it seems that man will forget how to talk because of ineffectiveness of vocal information exchange ... And about possible future ways of reproduction Vysotsky already mentioned....Dark changes are coming, however.
Taken from the internetHow to become a millionaire, or delayed happiness
P.S. It's been almost 10 years now. I hope they will forgive me:))
What is this nonsense?
Story of the day according to the results of the October 26 vote :) People still like to dream
Artist Tatiana Zadorozhnaya, known as Tania Tavlla, has become famous online for her cute, kind, ironic and simple captioned drawings.