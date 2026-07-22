Interesting and Humour - page 3004
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1. more cheese = more holes.
2. more holes = less cheese.
So: more cheese = less cheese.
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Good morning.
1. more cheese = more holes.
2. More holes = less cheese.
So: more cheese = less cheese.
Business must be profitable. We invest the 5 pennies...
But in life, it's usually the other way around.
Business should be profitable. We put in our 5 kopecks...
But in life it usually works the other way round.
You have to do things right:
Business should be profitable. We put in our 5 kopecks...
But in life it usually turns out to be the opposite.
Well, here's another one with a habit of blaming life for his mistakes )
I always spit out the holes because they don't taste good.
...But in life it usually works out the other way round.
So change buy to sell. That's all. :-)
To sell something unnecessary, you must first buy something unnecessary. (с)
And to have money, you have to sell something you don't need.
In short, the age-old question: Which comes first, the chicken or the egg?
In short, the age-old question: Which comes first, the egg or the chicken?