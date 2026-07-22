Interesting and Humour - page 3004

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1. more cheese = more holes.

2. more holes = less cheese.

So: more cheese = less cheese.

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Good morning.

[Deleted]  
I always spit out the holes as they don't taste good
 
Sergey Golubev:

1. more cheese = more holes.

2. More holes = less cheese.

So: more cheese = less cheese.

Business must be profitable. We invest the 5 pennies...

But in life, it's usually the other way around.

 
Konstantin Gruzdev:

Business should be profitable. We put in our 5 kopecks...

But in life it usually works the other way round.

You have to do things right:

the tajik problem

 
Konstantin Gruzdev:

Business should be profitable. We put in our 5 kopecks...

But in life it usually turns out to be the opposite.

Well, here's another one with a habit of blaming life for his mistakes )

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
I always spit out the holes because they don't taste good.
genius!
 
Konstantin Gruzdev:

...But in life it usually works out the other way round.

So change buy to sell. That's all. :-)
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
So change buy to sell. That's all. :-)
To sell something you don't need, you must first buy something you don't need. (с)
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
To sell something unnecessary, you must first buy something unnecessary. (с)
And to buy something you don't need, you have to have some money.

And to have money, you have to sell something you don't need.

In short, the age-old question: Which comes first, the chicken or the egg?
 
Pavel Gotkevitch

In short, the age-old question: Which comes first, the egg or the chicken?
Single-celled
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