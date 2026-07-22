Interesting and Humour - page 3208
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Not often, but not always. Pay more attention to what is going on.
Dimitri, I'm on the subject.
And taking part in the discussion of Kaliningrad, or rather coins with this city, I understood that it is better if everyone keeps to his own opinion.
I don't impose my personal opinion on anyone.
And you and Yury because of the difference in perception the topic of Kaliningrad has gone in a completely different direction.
...
On that last point, dream on, dream on.
On the last point, you seem to have been strongly attracted to it. And what usually gets you is the truth.
No, I do not dream, because it is not worthy of even the smallest dream.
On that last point, that point must have hit you pretty hard. And what usually gets you is the truth.
No, I don't, because it's not worthy of even the smallest dream.
What makes you think I care. It makes me laugh how someone goes out of their way to humiliate me. Maybe without realising, and that's not surprising.
You quote someone, you should respond, not blame the source, lots of people have said things. I'm not sitting here with Einstein right now.
... I figured it's better if we all just stick to our opinions. ...
Oh, no -- "I demand to continue the banquet."
For those who have just bought tickets:
First look here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3215#comment_2715966
And then, how abruptly and contrarily someone's position changed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3216#comment_2716068
..and on and on, just to find something to cling to... Now I'm a megalomaniac and I'm demanding Einstein himself
For those who have just bought tickets:
First look here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3215#comment_2715966
And then to see how abruptly and contrariwise someone's position has changed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3216#comment_2716068
You should first learn how to insert links correctly.
You should first learn how to insert quotations correctly.
I didn't put in a quote. I pasted the url of the comments I was writing about. Sorry
I misspoke -- the links.
p.s. inserting something properly before you say it is a trademark of this forum -- you know that.
Besides, no one offers you anything personally, you overestimate your importance and interest in his person.
Your response to my post is already a demonstration of interest in my person.
I misspoke -- the links.
p.s. inserting something properly before you say it is a trademark of our forum -- you know that.
и? Am I now, as an honest gentleman in the spirit of conversation in this thread, supposed to write something about slurred tongue or fingers?
Correct the links in the post for starters.