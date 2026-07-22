Interesting and Humour - page 636
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Peter's awesome drawings conveying his Spirit. The Lost Spirit.
from the 37th minute onwards
goosebumps
And this is just a relaxation
Peter's awesome drawings conveying his Spirit. The Lost Spirit.
Yeah, nice pictures. You can really feel all the "salt" of St. Petersburg in them.
I used to live here when I was a kid.)
It's Dobrolyubova. There's a tram coming out of Kronverksky Prospect (from 1932 to 1991, Maksim Gorky Prospect), probably a 6. It's wooden and I've seen it before. The 6 was the last route where they stayed.
Hee hee ))) And there's me ))
Hee hee ))) And there's me ))