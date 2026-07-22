Interesting and Humour - page 636

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from the 37th minute onwards


 

goosebumps

 

And this is just a relaxation


 
Mischek:

Peter's awesome drawings conveying his Spirit. The Lost Spirit.

Yeah, they're great paintings. You can really feel all the "salt" of Peter in them.
 
 
C-4:
Yeah, nice pictures. You can really feel all the "salt" of St. Petersburg in them.

I used to live here when I was a kid.)

It's Dobrolyubova. There's a tram coming out of Kronverksky Prospect (from 1932 to 1991, Maksim Gorky Prospect), probably a 6. It's wooden and I've seen it before. The 6 was the last route where they stayed.

 

Hee hee ))) And there's me ))


 
Mischek:

Hee hee ))) And there's me ))


In the trunk? :)
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