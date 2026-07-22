Interesting and Humour - page 1707

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Yoschik:

the dog wouldn't have jumped the car.

with that logic, you could have written - an elephant would have crushed the whole car.

I didn't see the moment when the cat jumped.

Probably wasn't looking hard enough.

 

Indian programmer programs a worm

 
Contender:

I didn't notice the moment when the cat jumped.

I must not have been watching it properly.

Of course, he was forced, he was tortured, by enemies, like this one.

 
Yoschik:

Of course, he was forced, he was tortured, by the enemy, just like this one.

You're repeating yourself. We've seen this movie recently.

You're getting old.

 
Contender:

You're repeating yourself, we've seen this movie recently.

You're getting old.

and 2*2=4 is a bummer. Yes ?
 
Yoschik:
and 2*2=4 is a bogeyman. Yes ?
Accordion.
 
FAQ:
Accordion.

By the way ! The accordion is better than the accordion

 
I'm sure you will!
 
FAQ:
...I don't know!

There!

And this... what's his name... Conductor or Contender, thinks that cats are better than accordions. Well...

 
Yoschik:

There!

And this... what's his name... Conductor or Contender, thinks that cats are better than accordions. Oh, man...

Although, if you put a cat in the accordion and play the Amur Waves, not every conductor will reach the middle of the Dnieper.
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