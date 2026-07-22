Interesting and Humour - page 1707
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the dog wouldn't have jumped the car.
with that logic, you could have written - an elephant would have crushed the whole car.
I didn't see the moment when the cat jumped.
Probably wasn't looking hard enough.
Indian programmer programs a worm
I didn't notice the moment when the cat jumped.
I must not have been watching it properly.
Of course, he was forced, he was tortured, by enemies, like this one.
Of course, he was forced, he was tortured, by the enemy, just like this one.
You're repeating yourself. We've seen this movie recently.
You're getting old.
You're repeating yourself, we've seen this movie recently.
You're getting old.
and 2*2=4 is a bogeyman. Yes ?
Accordion.
By the way ! The accordion is better than the accordion
...I don't know!
There!
And this... what's his name... Conductor or Contender, thinks that cats are better than accordions. Well...
There!
And this... what's his name... Conductor or Contender, thinks that cats are better than accordions. Oh, man...