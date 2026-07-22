Interesting and Humour - page 4464

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***

- Man, I don't know how to live! The woman I love left me!

- Yes, it really is a great tragedy, there was only one woman on earth, and she left you. But you're about to have an epiphany.

- Why is it one? There are 4 billion more women on Earth! - You see, the epiphany is here. Now all that's left is to choose the right woman.

***

I'm one of those people who has a chair for a coat rack, a bag of bags, pans in the oven, medicine in the fridge, and a can of coffee and nails...

 
 

PositiF !


 
 
 

From a conversation between a five-year-old son and his dad.

- Daddy, is it bad for you to smoke?

- Yes, son, it is.

- Do you smoke?

- I do.

- Daddy, are you stupid?

 

The Bank of Russia has left in place restrictions for Russians who gamble on the stock market and have no special qualifications.

https://lenta.ru/news/2019/07/20/no_invest/

Россиянам осложнят доступ к дополнительному доходу
Россиянам осложнят доступ к дополнительному доходу
  • 2019.07.20
  • Алексей Куденко / РИА «Новости»
  • lenta.ru
Банк России оставил в силе ограничения для россиян, играющих на бирже и не имеющих специальной квалификации. Об этом сообщает принадлежащее Григорию Березкину РБК со ссылкой на последнюю версию поправок ко второму чтению законопроекта о категориях инвесторов. В версии документа, принятой в первом чтении, содержался пункт о том, что россиянам не...
 
An intellectual tries to squeeze past a big-bodied gopnik.
- Excuse me, excuse me, may I pass...
- What, an intellectual?
- No, no, a boor like you...

 

I approve !


 
Victor Ziborov:
An intellectual tries to squeeze past a big-bodied gopnik.
- Excuse me, excuse me, can we pass ...
- Shaw, intellectual?
- No, no, just a boor like you...

Psychologically, it's like a Soviet joke.

A man on the bus decided to cheer up his random neighbour and said: "Have you heard the difference between a policeman and a sheep?"

And the guy turns to him and the guy sees that he is a cop and says with a sagging face: "Well, how?

The man is terrified and replies in a trembling voice: "No, nothing, practically nothing..."

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