Interesting and Humour - page 4464
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
***
- Man, I don't know how to live! The woman I love left me!
- Yes, it really is a great tragedy, there was only one woman on earth, and she left you. But you're about to have an epiphany.
- Why is it one? There are 4 billion more women on Earth! - You see, the epiphany is here. Now all that's left is to choose the right woman.
***
I'm one of those people who has a chair for a coat rack, a bag of bags, pans in the oven, medicine in the fridge, and a can of coffee and nails...
PositiF !
From a conversation between a five-year-old son and his dad.
- Daddy, is it bad for you to smoke?
- Yes, son, it is.
- Do you smoke?
- I do.
- Daddy, are you stupid?
The Bank of Russia has left in place restrictions for Russians who gamble on the stock market and have no special qualifications.
https://lenta.ru/news/2019/07/20/no_invest/
I approve !
Psychologically, it's like a Soviet joke.
A man on the bus decided to cheer up his random neighbour and said: "Have you heard the difference between a policeman and a sheep?"
And the guy turns to him and the guy sees that he is a cop and says with a sagging face: "Well, how?
The man is terrified and replies in a trembling voice: "No, nothing, practically nothing..."
-