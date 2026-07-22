Interesting and Humour - page 2828
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70-85 is the maximum and if they go higher, they will not hold it for more than three days and will stop trading.
70-85 is the maximum, if it goes higher, it will not hold for three days, they will not let it go, and they will stop the trading.
A 75 is still better than a 70. I already bought at 71, I expect to sell at 65.
You don't forget about oil - it flies down like a rock. Oil determines the value of the rouble, but not vice versa. A good indicator might be the value of oil expressed in roubles. Take a look at it and everything becomes clear about the overbought/oversold ruble.
I know, I've already burned myself once.
Yes, it was quite a present - he offered it as a gift.
Yeah, so that half of the population would walk, and 100 percent of people would go out on the streets with placards and banners )))).
Yes, it was quite a present - he offered it as a gift.
Yeah, so that half of the population would walk, and 100 percent of people would go out on the streets with placards and banners )))).
This is a hint that it's time to switch to hydrogen sulphide.
Yes, it was quite a present - he offered it as a gift.
Yeah, so that half of the population would walk, and 100 percent of people would go out on the streets with placards and banners )))).
At the filling station I fill up (Gaspromneft) they sometimes pour the fourth or fifth class of fuel (I don't know if it has anything to do with Euro-5). By the way, it practically does not affect the price.