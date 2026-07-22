Interesting and Humour - page 3038

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:
With such comparisons -- New York and Moscow -- one should honestly add: "Moscow 1957 -- 12 years after the war ended."

So you can look at the Moscow of that year from different angles. For example:

Moscow 1957

The World Festival of Youth and Students was held in Moscow that year.

 
 
[Deleted]  
 
Как мы на Марс летали или лунная база к 2015 г.
Как мы на Марс летали или лунная база к 2015 г.
  • 2015.09.02
  • www.youtube.com
ЖЖ: http://tebedam.lj.ru Твиттер: http://twitter.com/tebedam Google+: http://gplus.to/tebedam THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY UNDER THE FAIR USE ...
[Deleted]  
Lazar Buga:
You could cut the same thing about the States, if you wanted to. But it is not patriotic). In the meantime, in the meantime (if memory serves me correctly, since 2006), Russia has been delivering American astronauts to the MX.
 

How climate change has affected political, social, demographic and religious processes.

Заморозки, возможен ислам
Заморозки, возможен ислам
  • 2016.05.20
  • lenta.ru
Падение старых империй и становление новых все чаще объясняют климатическими пертурбациями. Новые исследования доказывают, что появление Халифата, падение Византии, миграции тюркских и славянских народов связаны с глобальным похолоданием. Почему историю пытаются подменить погодой, выясняла «Лента.ру». Представители международной коллаборации...
[Deleted]  

And anyway, where are the cries that democracy is in danger, the rain protests and our human rights activists over the crackdown in France. Accusations of the "riot police" coming with batons and dogs on women))))).

I don't see any newly minted Europeans protesting against arbitrariness.

 

A Soviet-era police memo for determining nationality.

 
Lazar Buga:

Mars 1 - 1962 - world's first

Mars 3 - 1971 - the world's first re-entry vehicle is landed on Mars.

But that was in soviet times, when people were doing business, not talking at all the crossroads. To each his own.

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