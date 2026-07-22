Interesting and Humour - page 3038
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With such comparisons -- New York and Moscow -- one should honestly add: "Moscow 1957 -- 12 years after the war ended."
So you can look at the Moscow of that year from different angles. For example:
The World Festival of Youth and Students was held in Moscow that year.
How climate change has affected political, social, demographic and religious processes.
And anyway, where are the cries that democracy is in danger, the rain protests and our human rights activists over the crackdown in France. Accusations of the "riot police" coming with batons and dogs on women))))).
I don't see any newly minted Europeans protesting against arbitrariness.
A Soviet-era police memo for determining nationality.
Mars 1 - 1962 - world's first
Mars 3 - 1971 - the world's first re-entry vehicle is landed on Mars.
But that was in soviet times, when people were doing business, not talking at all the crossroads. To each his own.