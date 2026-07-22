Interesting and Humour - page 771

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Light must not have an end. Light must have a gap.

 
moskitman:

Light must not have an end. Light must have a gap.

That is in the ideal. But nature has all kinds of Light. ))
 
 

//This post should NOT be read by a mathematician! Do NOT watch the video!!! We need you alive.

//For the sake of ceremony

The Russian mathematician, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University from 1992 till now is speaking (there is a fucking pause),

President of the Russian Union of Rectors, Chairman of the Russian Council of Schoolchildren Olympiads. VicePresident of the Russian Academy of Sciences, V.A. Sadovnichy

 
 

And the end is getting closer and closer

 

 
Mischek:

//This post should NOT be read by a mathematician! Do NOT watch the video!!!

Yeah. The man is 73 years old and has been rector of Moscow State University for the last 20 years. He doesn't know how to count like a human being, he needs to count kickbacks in his head :)

1...764765766767768769770771772773774775776777778...4979
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