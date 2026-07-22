Interesting and Humour - page 771
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Light must not have an end. Light must have a gap.
Light must not have an end. Light must have a gap.
The cutest baby animals of 2012
//This post should NOT be read by a mathematician! Do NOT watch the video!!! We need you alive.
//For the sake of ceremony
The Russian mathematician, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University from 1992 till now is speaking (there is a fucking pause),
President of the Russian Union of Rectors, Chairman of the Russian Council of Schoolchildren Olympiads. VicePresident of the Russian Academy of Sciences, V.A. Sadovnichy
And the end is getting closer and closer
//This post should NOT be read by a mathematician! Do NOT watch the video!!!
Yeah. The man is 73 years old and has been rector of Moscow State University for the last 20 years. He doesn't know how to count like a human being, he needs to count kickbacks in his head :)