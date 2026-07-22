Interesting and Humour - page 1214

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A flash mob on a bus in Rostov-on-Don


 
 
 
domain
 
also a fun selection
 

This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":


We are invincible people! © M.Zadornov

Only I don't quite understand: is this a catch or a vid?

 

 
Contender:

is this the Russian USE? ))
 

What the hell good is the USE. We have a country of reports and indicators. My sister told me (she works as a teacher in a rural school) that in their USE the teachers pass, but the pupils smoke. I mean, on the sidelines.

There is no point in her lying

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