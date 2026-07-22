Interesting and Humour - page 1214
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A flash mob on a bus in Rostov-on-Don
Intel unveils Haswell 4-core mobile and desktop processors >>>
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This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
We are invincible people! © M.Zadornov
Only I don't quite understand: is this a catch or a vid?
What the hell good is the USE. We have a country of reports and indicators. My sister told me (she works as a teacher in a rural school) that in their USE the teachers pass, but the pupils smoke. I mean, on the sidelines.
There is no point in her lying