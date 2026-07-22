Interesting and Humour - page 1038
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Andryukha, I wrote it all down on purpose.
Yes? Yeah...
What's pi? Just P or PII?
Yes? Right...
What's the pi? Just pi or PII?
man, it's green.
I wrote it all down so I wouldn't waste space.)
Man, it's green.
I wrote it all down so I wouldn't waste space.)
Is it pi or pi? Peak?
How often do you run the video?
( . ) ( . ) , they are everywhere
Is it pi or pi? How about pi?
And how often if the video is driven?
If you drive, you drive a lot.
video is lagging, PI sounds when there is a lot of load on the video
Does anyone know what one short "pi" from the loudspeaker of the computer during operation means? I underline - not during boot up.
It all depends on the manufacturer of the motherboard.
read the manual.
( . ) ( . ) , they are everywhere
Misha, I suspect something with the keyboard or mouse. In general, I suspect frequent interruptions from these devices are hanging the computer. Look, maybe on the keyboard some key is jammed (I once had a book lying on Esc with a corner, and I was looking for why it beeps), or the cable is damaged somewhere. Try changing to another keyboard/mouse. Or shake the keyboard, there might be dust, or juice/coffee/sugar might have been poured on it :)
excluded
After reboot it's ok, but then the brakes build up
the wideo test on a furry bagel - 4fps with two gigabytes of wideo memory, really pisses me off