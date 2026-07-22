Interesting and Humour - page 1038

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Mischek:

Andryukha, I wrote it all down on purpose.

Yes? Yeah...

What's pi? Just P or PII?

 
moskitman:

Yes? Right...

What's the pi? Just pi or PII?

man, it's green.

I wrote it all down so I wouldn't waste space.)

 
Mischek:

Man, it's green.

I wrote it all down so I wouldn't waste space.)

Is it pi or pi? Peak?

How often do you run the video?

 

( . ) ( . ) , they are everywhere

 
moskitman:

Is it pi or pi? How about pi?

And how often if the video is driven?

If you run it, how often?
 
Mischek:
If you drive, you drive a lot.
Pipi-pipi?
 
Mischek:
video is lagging, PI sounds when there is a lot of load on the video
Mish, I suspect something with the keyboard or mouse. In general, I suspect that frequent interruptions from these devices are hanging the computer. Look, maybe on the keyboard some key is jammed (I once had a book on Esc lying on a corner, and I was looking for why it beeps), or the cable is damaged somewhere. Try changing to another keyboard/mouse. Or shake the keyboard, there might be dust, or juice/coffee/sugar might have been poured on it :)
 
Mischek:


Does anyone know what one short "pi" from the loudspeaker of the computer during operation means? I underline - not during boot up.

It all depends on the manufacturer of the motherboard.

read the manual.

 
Mischek:

( . ) ( . ) , they are everywhere

Yeah, especially the last one.
 
i_logic:
Misha, I suspect something with the keyboard or mouse. In general, I suspect frequent interruptions from these devices are hanging the computer. Look, maybe on the keyboard some key is jammed (I once had a book lying on Esc with a corner, and I was looking for why it beeps), or the cable is damaged somewhere. Try changing to another keyboard/mouse. Or shake the keyboard, there might be dust, or juice/coffee/sugar might have been poured on it :)

excluded

After reboot it's ok, but then the brakes build up

the wideo test on a furry bagel - 4fps with two gigabytes of wideo memory, really pisses me off

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