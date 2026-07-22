Interesting and Humour - page 295
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Yes, partly a fetish, but much more just a business.
Yes, partly a fetish, but much more just a business.
Don't be so categorical. If you see aesthetics only in pictures such as "The Three Heroes", Aivazovsky or Rembrandt, it is purely your perception. Art does not have to restrict itself to such canonical modes of representation. An icon is also art, but with its own very specific canons, which I personally, for example, am not very fond of. But that does not mean that there is no aesthetic value in icons.
Even Malevich's Black Suprematist Square is a work of art. Not because it is a particularly precise and painterly representation of the black square, and not even because many people like black so much. It's just that the work really influenced people's consciousness and they immediately started to think about it. Many people, as you know, saw in it apocalyptic expectations, which came true.
Catfishing on the lower Volga "for live bait" in Tsarist Russia. It was subsequently banned due to a reduction in the reproduction of the serf peasantry.
Eat only healthy and tasty children.
From the article:
(Five versions of The Card Players have survived: two in France, two in Britain and two in the USA)