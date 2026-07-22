Interesting and Humour - page 295

New comment
 
Yes, partly a fetish, but much more just business.
 
Mathemat:
Yes, partly a fetish, but much more just a business.

A business based on a fetish. It's a fetish. :)
 
Mathemat:
Yes, partly a fetish, but much more just a business.

Business always appears where there is demand. And it doesn't matter what the demand is based on. But, imho, business is secondary here and is not always present. Buying a painting with no aesthetics for $1 million and presenting it to a museum is not a business. There is a fetish covered by patriotism, love of culture and charity. To be clear, I am talking about art without aesthetics. Art with aesthetics gives a lot of pleasure and has a corresponding value.
 
Lizar: To be clear, I mean art which has no aesthetics. Art with aesthetics is a lot of fun and has a corresponding value.

Don't be so categorical. If you see aesthetics only in pictures such as "The Three Heroes", Aivazovsky or Rembrandt, it is purely your perception. Art does not have to restrict itself to such canonical modes of representation. An icon is also art, but with its own very specific canons, which I personally, for example, am not very fond of. But that does not mean that there is no aesthetic value in icons.

Even Malevich's Black Suprematist Square is a work of art. Not because it is a particularly precise and painterly representation of the black square, and not even because many people like black so much. It's just that the work really influenced people's consciousness and they immediately started to think about it. Many people, as you know, saw in it apocalyptic expectations, which came true.

 

Catfishing on the lower Volga "for live bait" in Tsarist Russia. It was subsequently banned due to a reduction in the reproduction of the serf peasantry.

 

Eat only healthy and tasty children.

 
 
MetaDriver:

From the article:

(Five versions of The Card Players have survived: two in France, two in Britain and two in the USA)

I like their arithmetic: "Well, sam eh, sam eh..."
 
Social media
 
1...288289290291292293294295296297298299300301302...4979
New comment