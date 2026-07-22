Interesting and Humour - page 472

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MetaDriver:
Is he typing on an upside-down keyboard?
Or maybe he has an upside-down monitor?
 
peripatetikos:
Or maybe he has an upside-down monitor?
Or maybe he has upside-down fingers?
 
he's the one with Photoshop
 
 
vspexp:
he's got Photoshop.
No it's not photoshop, it's not a photograph, it's printed.
 
MetaDriver:
Did you type on an upside down keyboard?
I saw someone's signature on one site and was taken aback, I thought it was a photo too, but no, it's text and I don't know how it's done.
 
MetaDriver:
Did you type on an upside-down keyboard?

5lbɯ ɐwʎdof wɐʞinshɔɐhʎ shǝʚidu

;)

 
IgorM:

5lbɯ ɐwʎdof wɐʞinshɔɐhʎ shǝʚidu

;)

(: ---onshɔəh əʜ ʞɐsh

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˙iwɐɹon xdǝʚʚ оvɔǝdʞ ɐn ʁɔqɯɐdƍɐε and ʎdʎɯɐиʚɐvʞ qɯʎнdǝʚǝdǝu , dоɯinw qɯʎнdǝʚǝdǝu qɔоvmіdu ˙ʁɔvиҺʎɐн ʁ , ǝɔʚ
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