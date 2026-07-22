Interesting and Humour - page 472
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Is he typing on an upside-down keyboard?
Or maybe he has an upside-down monitor?
he's got Photoshop.
Did you type on an upside down keyboard?
Did you type on an upside-down keyboard?
5lbɯ ɐwʎdof wɐʞinshɔɐhʎ shǝʚidu
;)
5lbɯ ɐwʎdof wɐʞinshɔɐhʎ shǝʚidu
;)
(: ---onshɔəh əʜ ʞɐsh