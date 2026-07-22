Interesting and Humour - page 4063
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Why don't you understand that efficiency is a calculation of the benefit we get from our costs. COFFICIENT OF PERFORMANCE = PERFORMANCE COST (it's that simple, why do you make it so complicated yourself) ....
I don't want to play doctor with you by saying "let's fly together", as people have kindly done on previous pages.
I am in favour of therapy taking place not just anywhere, but in specialised places.
Didn't you study physics at school?
Respectfully.
There is no problem with physics and never has been.
Respectfully.
As you can see - there is. Maybe we should do it again... to remember what is forgotten and unlearned.
Efficiency is not what you think, it's different.
I don't want to play doctor with you by saying "let's fly together", as people have kindly done on previous pages.
I am in favour of therapy taking place not just anywhere, but in specialised places.
Put all the Tesla's and Popov's in special institutions and we will be left with a horse-drawn carriage and without internet, iPhones and other equipment that allows us to talk at a distance.
Put all the Mendeleevs in an institution and do alchemy instead of chemistry.
and so on.
A conservative approach does not mean the best, you can create a nonsense and freeze it for decades, but people will suffer from it and believe that they are doing the right thing, as you do, you believe that machines with efficiency>1 are not possible, that you should always spend more than you can get.
Respectfully.
We will put all Copernicus in an institution and be left with a flat earth as a result.
We will have all Tesla's and Popov's in special institutions and we will be left with a horse-drawn carriage and no internet, iPhones and other equipment that allows us to talk at a distance.
Put all the Mendeleevs in an institution and do alchemy instead of chemistry.
and so on.
A conservative approach does not mean the best, you can create nonsense and freeze it for decades, but people will suffer from it and believe that they are doing the right thing, as you do, you believe that machines with efficiency>1 are not possible, that you should always spend more than you can get.
Respectfully.
Well, they knew how to calculate the efficiency factor correctly))))
We shove all the Copernicuses into an institution and we're left with a flat earth as a result.
Put all the Tesla's and Popov's in special institutions and we will be left with carts and no internet, iPhones and other technology that allows us to talk at a distance.
Put all the Mendeleevs in an institution and do alchemy instead of chemistry.
and so on.
A conservative approach does not mean the best, you can create a nonsense and freeze it for decades, but people will suffer from it and believe that they are doing the right thing, as you do, you believe that machines with efficiency>1 are not possible, that you should always spend more than you can get.
Respectfully.
Don't get yourself mixed up with Copernicus, you're mixing the soft with the warm again. This is the first.
Now, in our advanced century, there are similar to you mermaids and flat-earthers, with such nonsense, that Copernicus himself turns over in the coffin. This is the second one.
All of the people listed above, whom people like you so often easily trample in the mud, and then easily give examples of them for their defence, well, all these people differ from people like you by having quite concrete achievements under their belt.
No one has offered to eliminate you for your stupidity, which you pass off as science. Please, do yourself in a corner with like-minded people and when you can get at least a little of what you say in real life, then take it to the masses. Mendeleev was not seen running around in public places and carrying unsubstantiated nonsense, unlike the likes of you.
At least scientists in the past obtained effects, application of which was found in the future with development. You have no new effects, much less models of their application, working.
You are only discussing old, known for 10 years, effects of scientists, presenting them as new, and even on these old effects you do not get anything sensible.
Don't get yourself mixed up with Copernicus, you're mixing the soft with the warm again. This is the first.
Now, in our advanced century, there are similar mermaids and flat-earthers, with such nonsense, that Copernicus himself turns over in his grave. This is the second one.
All of the people listed above, whom people like you so often easily trample in the mud, and then easily give examples of them for their defence, well, all these people differ from people like you by having quite concrete achievements under their belt.
No one has offered to eliminate you for your stupidity, which you pass off as science. Please, work with like-minded people in the corner and when you can get at least some of what you say in real life, then take it to the masses. Mendeleev was not seen running around in public places and carrying unsubstantiated nonsense, unlike the likes of you.
At least scientists in the past obtained effects which were applied in the future with development. You have no new effects, much less models of their application, working.
You only discuss old, known for 10 years, effects of scientists, passing them off as new, and even on these old effects you do not get shit sensible enough.
have you read what was initially said in my posts, or heard the sound, but do not know where it is.
with respect.
P.S. everything that I said in my posts is interesting at least, the fact that you and some other readers see part of the text and do not see the rest is clear to me, but why turn everything upside down.......
my point of view i have made, your point of view may differ from mine.
Is this the way to make clever statements and then, after someone has rubbed your nose in yours, to retort to the title of the thread, in particular that it was all a joke about mermaids and so on.
Whatever, have a perpetual motion machine invented by a mermaid in a garage, built by anunnahs using a stick with efficiency>1, and standing on three whales.
We'll give you a prize, it's not a pity. There's no room left there, but we'll squeeze it all out, it's for the sake of the enlightened, they're the future. Soon the llama will be squeezed out, not to mention the scientists, they were squeezed out long ago.