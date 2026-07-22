Interesting and Humour - page 953

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vspexp:
Interesting. )) Maybe there's a cat that can also guess at the quotes? ))
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tol64:
Interesting. )) Maybe there's a cat that can also guess at the quotes? ))
We'd all like such a cat. Such a cat would be priceless. You give him milk and sausage, and he'll give you millions of dollars. That's cooler than a goldfish. After all, a goldfish has only three wishes.)
 
peripatetikos:
We'd all like a cat like that. A cat like that would be priceless. You give him milk and sausage, he gives you millions of dollars. That's cooler than a goldfish. Because a goldfish has only three wishes.)

Oh, the illusory millions.

 
Contender:

Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:


The meteorite had a mass - different sources give different information - of about 10,000 tonnes. It exploded with an energy of about 500,000 tonnes TNT equivalent. That's 25 Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined. Such an event happens about once every 100 years, and the probability that it will blow up over a particular region (Chelyabinsk region - my little homeland) - generally makes the event negligible, 1/1 000 000 or less, probably.
 
alexeymosc:
The meteorite had a mass - different sources give different information - of about 10 000 tonnes. It exploded with an energy of about 500,000 tonnes TNT equivalent. That's 25 Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined. Such an event happens about once every 100 years, and the probability that it will boom over a particular area (Chelyabinsk oblast - my little homeland) - generally makes the event negligible, 1/1 000 000 or less, probably.
Don't forget that the "Chelyabinsk meteorite" event gained publicity due to the widespread use of video recorders. In the previous 100 years information about such events could only be spread at the level of rumour, it was not realistic to document.
 
Contender:
Do not forget that the "Chelyabinsk meteorite" event gained publicity due to widespread video recorders. In previous 100 years the information on similar events could be distributed only at a level of hearsay, to document such things was not realistic.

Look at this please, what's that in the girl's hand? Third photo from the bottom.http://humus.livejournal.com/3048313.html

(1971)

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