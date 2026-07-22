Interesting and Humour - page 953
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Interesting. )) Maybe there's a cat that can also guess at the quotes? ))
We'd all like a cat like that. A cat like that would be priceless. You give him milk and sausage, he gives you millions of dollars. That's cooler than a goldfish. Because a goldfish has only three wishes.)
Oh, the illusory millions.
Watch the sky from the 10th second of the clip:
The meteorite had a mass - different sources give different information - of about 10 000 tonnes. It exploded with an energy of about 500,000 tonnes TNT equivalent. That's 25 Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined. Such an event happens about once every 100 years, and the probability that it will boom over a particular area (Chelyabinsk oblast - my little homeland) - generally makes the event negligible, 1/1 000 000 or less, probably.
Do not forget that the "Chelyabinsk meteorite" event gained publicity due to widespread video recorders. In previous 100 years the information on similar events could be distributed only at a level of hearsay, to document such things was not realistic.
Look at this please, what's that in the girl's hand? Third photo from the bottom.http://humus.livejournal.com/3048313.html
(1971)