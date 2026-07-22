Interesting and Humour - page 3898

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Communism was, after all, for a minuscule part, the upper classes. And who decided? Did you go to elections in those years? What was the point if there was only one candidate standing?

Are you agitating against communists and the one-party system? I've never been a communist and I'm against the one-party system myself. To keep the crucian carp awake, there must also be pike in the pond. Opposition parties do not let the party in power doze off.
 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

)))

 

Ukraine Airborne Troops Day

While we celebrate together). Apparently we haven't got around to moving it yet.
 
khorosh:

Ukraine Airborne Troops Day

While we celebrate together). Apparently, we haven't got round to moving it.

No, not together.

 
 

Residents of the building were awakened by shouts of "For the Airborne Troops" chanted by one of the tenants... for details

 
Дмитрий:

No, not together.

Oh, right, today, too.
 
khorosh:
Oh, right, today, too.

Lazy to explain, just trust me - no.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Then I'll answer.

5-10% got a better life. They got factories, factories, means of production, and the rest got mobile phones, access to porn sites, drugs.

Those 90% enjoy life and 5 work.

Interesting conclusions. Those who got factories, plants and means of production work and those who did not get mobile phones, access to porn sites and drugs.)))
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