Interesting and Humour - page 3898
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Communism was, after all, for a minuscule part, the upper classes. And who decided? Did you go to elections in those years? What was the point if there was only one candidate standing?
)))
Ukraine Airborne Troops Day
Ukraine Airborne Troops Day
No, not together.
Residents of the building were awakened by shouts of "For the Airborne Troops" chanted by one of the tenants... for details
No, not together.
Oh, right, today, too.
Lazy to explain, just trust me - no.
Then I'll answer.
5-10% got a better life. They got factories, factories, means of production, and the rest got mobile phones, access to porn sites, drugs.
Those 90% enjoy life and 5 work.