Interesting and Humour - page 4590

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like this... :-)))

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and so on.

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There's a plaque missing.

A classy google query, the most popular of the morning.


 

It's worth going to YouTube to read the comments, judging by the reviews, it was the drummer who did the talking


 
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I happened to notice the number of views, I don't think even cool bloggers get this many views



https://www.youtube.com/user/KatyPerryMusic/videos

 
Igor Makanu:

I happened to notice the number of views, I don't think even cool bloggers get this many views

https://www.youtube.com/user/KatyPerryMusic/videos

These supposedly 'cool' bloggers don't have such posh video footage.
 
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Yuriy Zaytsev:

It's perfect with hints. Didn't even expect it.)) Cool and serene).

And the dying bird. That's... You have a talent for expressing your thoughts. Not everyone gets it. I think they'll get it soon.....

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